Argentine Rock Legend Carlos Alberto Solari, 'the Indio', Dies at 77

Carlos Alberto Solari, the Argentine singer-songwriter known as 'the Indio' who led Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota, one of the country's most popular and influential rock groups, has died. He was 77. Solari, who had struggled with Parkinson's disease for at least a decade, was found dead near an indoor pool at his house in the provincial town of Ituzaingó, about 30 kilometers west of the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires. His family confirmed his death on social media, and fans gathered to mourn and sing his hit songs.

Carlos Alberto Solari , the Argentine singer-songwriter known as 'the Indio' who led Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota, one of the country's most popular and influential rock groups, died on Friday (June 5).

He was 77. Solari, who had struggled with Parkinson's disease for at least a decade, was found dead near an indoor pool at his house in the provincial town of Ituzaingó, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires. His family confirmed his death on social media, saying they would hold a public funeral to allow people to bid farewell to the rock legend.

Fans began gathering at his home, with some bearing flowers and wearing T-shirts printed with his nickname. Crowds filled a large plaza in downtown Buenos Aires to mourn, commune and sing Solari's hit songs. People wept. Strangers hugged.

'I said, no, mom, you can't say that. ' I couldn't believe it, that the Indio had died. … He is the biggest idol in the world. I grew up listening to him,' said a fan from the impromptu wake.

'I heard his songs from my mom, my uncle. ' As the lead singer of Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota, Solari became a countercultural icon for disaffected Argentines coming of age as their country transitioned from a bloody military dictatorship to a democracy characterized by newfound freedoms but also instability and hyperinflation in the 1980s and 1990s.

Under the free-market policies of then-President Carlos Saul Menem, Solari's classic rock anthems, punchy dance tunes and cryptic lyrics gave voice to a spirit of rebellion against the excesses of capitalism and influences of foreign powers. Los Redondos released 10 studio albums, eschewing major record labels to maintain artistic independence.

The band broke up in 2001, but Solari found continued success as a solo artist, releasing five more albums under his own name that mixed mainstream rock and electronic influences and drawing hundreds of thousands of fans to parks and stadiums across Argentina. At a massive concert in 2016, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

'Mr. Parkinson is nipping at my heels. But here I am,' he said. The crowd went wild. He later retired from touring, speaking candidly in interviews about the debilitating effects of the disease.

The Argentine Soccer Association said Solari's voice 'became a popular rallying cry' and 'echoed in the stands' of the soccer-crazed country. The Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, a prominent activist group which sought to find relatives who had been killed or 'disappeared' by the 1976-83 dictatorship, said the singer 'inspired society as a whole to doubt, to question and to think critically.

' Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina's former president who is serving a corruption sentence under house arrest, posted one of his famous lyrics on social media, popularized as a call to live courageously: 'Just living costs you your life.





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Carlos Alberto Solari Patricio Rey Y Sus Redonditos De Ricota Argentine Rock Parkinson's Disease Music Legend

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