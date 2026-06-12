Argentine Journalist Abandons Live Broadcast to Photograph Shakira at World Cup Opening

An Argentine sports reporter left his live World Cup coverage to get a picture with Shakira, sparking viral reactions and debate over journalistic priorities versus rare celebrity encounters.

During the opening match of the World Cup at Estadio Mexico City, Argentine sports journalist Marcelo Benedetto made a spontaneous decision that captured global attention.

While conducting a live report, Benedetto spotted Colombian pop superstar Shakira near the field and immediately abandoned his post, setting down his microphone to pursue a photograph. His cameraman, reacting quickly, zoomed in on Shakira as she walked through the lower bowl, capturing the moment Benedetto approached her. Shakira warmly obliged, posing with a peace sign as Benedetto grinned for the camera. The video swiftly went viral, accompanied by a Spanish caption praising his prioritization of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Social media users widely defended the action, with many commenting that they would have done the same. This incident highlights the powerful intersection of sports and entertainment at major events like the World Cup, where journalists and fans alike can be starstruck. Benedetto is no stranger to such encounters, as a user also shared a photo of him with singer Dua Lipa at the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final, showcasing a pattern of seeking celebrity moments during high-profile sporting occasions





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