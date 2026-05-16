Argentine Beef Consumption Falls Amid Economic Austerity

The news article discusses the decline in red meat consumption in Argentina, particularly beef consumption, and the reasons behind it.

A worker carries pork inside a butcher shop at the Mataderos meat market in Buenos Aires, Argentina , on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Red meat consumption in Argentina , historically one of the world's biggest beef consumers, has fallen to its lowest level in two decades amid economic austerity measures.

Beef prices have risen more than 60% over the past year, reaching an average of $13 per kilogram in Buenos Aires. In response, workers have shifted towards cheaper proteins, such as pork and chicken, as beef becomes increasingly expensive for many Argentine families. Argentina's government has eased export regulations on beef and poultry, resulting in a 54% increase in beef exports in the first quarter compared to the previous year





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Argentina Beef Consumption Economic Austerity Cheap Proteins Costs Meat Prices Export Taxes Imports Production Quotas Restrictions Rising Prices Wages Global Market

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