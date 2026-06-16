Argentina vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Argentina took home the World Cup in 2022 and opens up its Group J action against Algeria on Tuesday night. Argentina went 4-2-1 with a 15-8 goal differential e

Argentina took home the World Cup in 2022 and opens up its Group J action against Algeria on Tuesday night. Argentina went 4-2-1 with a 15-8 goal differential en route to its third World Cup title in history in 2022.

They were solid in qualifying, and look to carry that over into the real thing against Algeria. The reigning champions are -265 to win Group J while Algeria sits at +800. The other two countries in this group are Austria and Jordan . Argentina beat Algeria in their only previous match back in 2007.

A 19-year-old Lionel Messi had his first two-goal game for the Argentine national team in a 4-3 win. Argentina is regularly one of the top teams at the World Cup. They were runners-up in 2014, had a disappointing ending in the Round of 16 in 2018, but bounced back as champions in 2022. This is Algeria’s fifth time qualifying for the World Cup.

Their best finish came last time they qualified in 2014, making the Round of 16 with a 1-1-2 record and 7-7 goal differential. Lionel Messi was incredible in 2022. He scored seven goals in as many games during Argentina’s championship run. He’s now 38 , but will want to remind everyone that he can still hang with the best of them.

He has 12 goals in 14 games for Inter MIami this season. Algeria was impressive in two friendlies – for however much stock you put into them. They beat the Netherlands 1-0 and Bolivia 4-0 in the last two weeks. They had mixed results at the Africa Cup of Nations, but did show an ability to score.

That ability will be tested against Argentina, though, so I’m not confident enough to take both teams to score . However, I’m happy to take the OVER 2.5 . Argentina should be able to score at least two themselves, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they got the third rather than Algeria. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.





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