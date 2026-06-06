Argentina to Face Honduras in World Cup Warm-up Friendly

Argentina, the defending world champions, play their first match since the March international break against Honduras in a friendly on Saturday in Texas. This is the first of two warm-up friendlies as La Albiceleste aims to extend its five-match winning streak ahead of the World Cup. Honduras, ranked 66th and not qualified for the tournament, is seen as unlikely to cause an upset. Lionel Messi will miss the game as a precaution, but Argentina's attacking options include Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Giuliano Simeone and Nico Paz. The team expects a clean sheet against a Honduras side that has struggled to score recently.

Argentina plays its first match since the March international break against Honduras in a friendly on Saturday, the defending world champions eager to step up preparations for the upcoming World Cup .

The first of two warm-up friendlies will be staged in Texas as La Albiceleste looks to extend its five-match winning streak. March brought victories over Mauritania and Zambia, with Argentina once again deciding not to test itself against elite opposition during pre-tournament preparations this month. Honduras, currently ranked 66th in the world, will not be participating in this summer’s event, failing to qualify behind the likes of Curaçao and Haiti.

La Bicolor is unlikely to cause too many issues forcampaign beginning against Algeria on June 16, Lionel Scaloni will be keen for his side to avoid any humiliating slip-ups before the competition commences. Realistically, this should prove a walkover for Argentina. The world champions have an abundance of quality across their squad, meaning even a second-string side would likely dispatch of Honduras with relatively little fuss.

Narrow wins over Mauritania and Angola in recent international breaks show Argentina isn’t always capable of blowing lower-level opposition away, but there have been high-scoring triumphs over Zambia and Puerto Rico since the beginning of last October. : Lionel Messi will miss the clash with Honduras as a precaution, but Argentina’s attacking riches travel far beyond the Inter Miami star.

Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Giuliano Simeone and Nico Paz are all expected to feature in some capacity, and should cause major problems. : Argentina will expect a clean sheet on Saturday. Honduras has failed to score in four of its last seven matches and lacks the offensive firepower to unlock Scaloni’s watertight defense.

: Argentina’s peripheral figures will be desperate to impress their manager before the opening World Cup fixture, eager to wrestle their way into his plans for his first starting XI. Scaloni will name his XI without Messi at his disposal, the veteran having missed full team training this week due to fatigue following a muscle injury. Right back Gonzalo Montiel and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez are also unlikely to be selected as they battle fitness issues.

Gerónimo Rulli could replace the latter between the posts. Despite missing the end of the campaign with Tottenham Hotspur, Cristian Romero is available once again and could feature in some capacity at Kyle Field. Honduras must defend for its life. | FotMob José Francisco Molina’s defense looks a little different without Andy Najar and Marcelo Santos, both of whom retired from international soccer last November.

Mike Arana, Leandro Padilla, Leonardo Posadas, Deiby Flores and Julián Martínez have all been omitted from the squad after being included in March’s draw with Peru. Edwin Rodríguez leads a relatively inexperienced Honduras team, the midfielder’s 46 caps more than any of his compatriots in June’s roster. : Menjívar; Meléndez, Rosales, Vega, Mencía; Álvarez, Arriaga, Rodríguez; Rivas, Benguché Palma.

MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for Argentina vs. HondurasEwan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Argentina Honduras World Cup Friendly Lionel Messi Lautaro Martínez Julián Álvarez Scaloni

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina seeks a glorious end to the Messi era with another World Cup titleArgentina has bitter memories of 1994, the last time the United States hosted the World Cup.

Read more »

Lionel Messi’s Post-World Cup Future Teased by Argentina BossLionel Scaloni also revealed the incredible power wielded by Argentina’s star man.

Read more »

Michael Owen Reveals His All-Time World Cup XI Featuring Legends from Brazil, Argentina, and EuropeFormer England striker Michael Owen selects his ultimate World Cup lineup, including icons like Pele, Maradona, Messi, and Ronaldo, along with defensive stalwarts Beckenbauer and Maldini.

Read more »

Diane McGraw's World Peace Project Kicks Off Philadelphia's World Cup SummerLongtime soccer advocate Diane McGraw launches the World Peace Project during Philadelphia's 2026 World Cup, featuring a youth soccer clinic, a U.S. Men's National Team watch party fundraiser, and a future Youth Peace Summit, aiming to use sport for unity and peace.

Read more »