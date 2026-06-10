Argentina's World Cup Chances and the Impact of Home-Field Advantage

This article discusses the chances of Argentina in the upcoming World Cup and the impact of home-field advantage on the three host countries, Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

This year's World Cup is set to be hosted in North America, and with the top 48 soccer countries competing, it's an exciting event for North American fans.

The defending champions, Argentina, are tied for fifth on the odds list to successfully defend their title, but is Argentina past its peak? The benefit of Lionel Messi's age is that he's happy to play a supporting role and step up when asked to, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo who demands to be the focal point of a team's strategies.

However, I'm a firm believer that the defending champion is always overvalued in the betting market, and Argentina is no different. Over its last 10 matches, Argentina is 8-1-1, allowing just three goals during that stretch, with an expected goals against of just 0.78 per game, one of the best marks of any team heading into the World Cup.

Messi has been nursing a hamstring injury ahead of the tournament and could be limited in the Group Stage, but I still trust in his greatness to help Argentina make another deep run. Argentina's two best players, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, play in the MLS, and while I'm not sure that matters, I found it telling. Argentina will surely get out of a weak group, but their price may not be overvalued based on Messi.

Messi's mere presence lifts everyone around him, and he's like the conductor of the orchestra. Plus, his luster somewhat underplays the amount of talent packed around him in this Argentina team, a team that arrives with tournament-winning nous and continuity of a level-headed manager who's been there and done it.

History will tell you that overlooking Argentina is a fool's game, even if it is heading into the World Cup looking to be the first country to defend the title since Brazil 56 years ago. Mexico, Canada, and the United States will play all of their group stage matches on home soil, and should we consider home-field advantage when betting on their matches?

Mexico has the most passionate fans of the three host countries, and two of their three games in the Group Stage will take place in Mexico City, which is 7,200 feet above sea level. However, I personally wouldn't put too much stock into the idea of home-field advantage when it comes to these three teams, as they're all set at +6000 or longer to win the World Cup.

If anyone, I'd give Mexico a slight edge with home-field, but I don't think it'll be a massive factor since these aren't the most talented teams in the tournament. American fans are fickle, and I fear expectations aren't aligned with reality when it comes to the U.S. team. They also get a tough test to start with a defensive-minded Paraguay team that could frustrate fans (and the team alike).

Canada has likely the easiest group of the three home teams and I could see their loyal fanbase lifting them up. Mexico's fans can be unruly, which could be a good or bad thing. Things should start fine with an easy match against South Africa. But those second two games could go either way.

Home advantage traditionally does lift some World Cup hosts apart from the real minnows





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