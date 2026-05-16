Argentina's Meat Market Adapts to Changing Consumer Preferences

The Mataderos meat market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is a testament to the country's food culture's resilience and adaptability in the face of changing consumer preferences. As red meat consumption falls to its lowest level in two decades, the market continues to thrive, offering fresh pork and beef to customers who are increasingly turning to healthier alternatives.

Red meat consumption in Argentina - historically one of the world's biggest consumers of beef - has fallen to its lowest level in two decades.

Workers at the Mataderos meat market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, carry, cut, load, and stack pork and beef, reflecting the shift in consumer preferences towards healthier alternatives. The decline in red meat consumption is attributed to various factors, including rising awareness of the health risks associated with excessive consumption, the increasing popularity of plant-based diets, and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the meat industry.

Despite the challenges, the Mataderos meat market remains a vibrant hub for fresh meat, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of Argentina's food culture in the face of changing consumer preferences





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Argentina Mataderos Meat Market Red Meat Consumption Plant-Based Diets COVID-19 Pandemic Food Culture

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