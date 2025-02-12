Argentina's Feminist Wave Meets a Backlash

Selva Almada, a prominent Argentinian author, reflects on the recent shift in political climate and its impact on feminist activism in Argentina.

Last year was a good year for Selva Almada , one of the most powerful literary voices to come out of Argentina in the past decade. Her novel “No Es un Río” (“Not a River”), the final book in her “Trilogy of Men,” was short-listed for the Booker Prize, and a film version of the first in the trilogy, “El Viento Que Arrasa” (“The Wind That Lays Waste”), which she loves, hit theatres. But 2024 was also a devastating year for Almada.

Her work, which also includes an earlier nonfiction book about the high number of murders of women in Argentina, “Chicas Muertas” (“Dead Girls”), was published around the time that Ni Una Menos (Not One Less), the feminist movement founded in response to those killings, spread throughout Latin America and beyond, spurring social and legal change. In Argentina, that period came to an end in December, 2023, when the far-right libertarian Javier Milei became the President and unleashed a relentless backlash that has included disparaging rhetoric about feminists from government officials and Milei himself, the defunding of women’s-rights and gender-equality programs, and support for an attempt to ban a number of books by female writers. The backlash came as a shock to Almada and her fellow-feminists; Milei won, in part, owing to his following among young men. Mercedes Funes, a journalist who is one of the original organizers of Ni Una Menos, described the feeling that has descended over the movement: “We are beaten down, exhausted, and deeply disappointed.” Almada agrees. “Perhaps our happiness about the victories we had achieved didn’t let us see that nothing was really that entrenched,” she recently told me. “We thought the whole country agreed on certain issues, but evidently there was fierce resistance underneath the surface in some sectors.” How did they miss it? A good place to look for an answer is, in fact, Almada’s books, which portray a country marked by repressed male violence that inevitably, and tragically, erupts. Almada was born in 1973 and raised in Villa Elisa, a small town (the population was some six thousand people at the time) in Entre Ríos, a subtropical province in the northeast, on the Uruguayan border, in an area that Argentineans call el litoral. The distinct local vocabulary is sprinkled with Guaraní, an Indigenous language widely spoken in neighboring Paraguay. (Almada’s fiction is set in the region, and her English translator, Annie McDermott, often came across words she did not know.) Almada’s mother worked as a maid, a nurse, and, eventually, a schoolteacher; her father had a full-time job painting signs for the municipal government. After finishing high school, she moved to the provincial capital, Paraná, to study communication sciences at the public university; she had intended to become a journalist, but abandoned that plan to focus on literature. A decade later, she moved to Buenos Aires, where she worked as a pharmacy clerk in a hospital and wrote short stories and poetry in her spare time. At thirty-seven, determined to publish her first novel, she quit her hospital job and started a writing workshop (a common occupation for local writers, who often host workshops in their homes). Her breakthrough came two years later, in 2012, when “The Wind That Lays Waste” was published by the small independent imprint Mardulce. Her body of work now includes short stories, novels, a film script, a children’s book, and a book of notes on the shooting of “Zama,” a film by the Argentinean director Lucrecia Martel. “The Wind That Lays Waste” takes place over the course of a day, as a storm gathers. An evangelical pastor is travelling with his teen-age daughter when their car breaks down and they stop at a garage run by a man who is helped by a teen-age boy. The tension between the two men builds slowly—around their beliefs, their views of life, their objectives—and then bursts with the storm. In the second book of the trilogy, “Ladrilleros” (“Brickmakers”), two young men who were childhood friends lie dying after facing each other in a knife fight. One is visited by the ghost of his father, who died violently years earlier; the other has dreams about his abusive father, who abandoned him. “Not a River,” the last book, involves three men on a weekend fishing trip. Two have been friends for years; the third is the son of another friend, who drowned during a previous fishing trip on the same river. They shoot a stingray with a revolver and hang it from a tree. When local islanders see their catch, described at one point as a “bride” (the ray’s wide body and tail resemble a wedding dress), they resent the men. Another tragedy seems inevitable. Almada’s work won immediate critical acclaim for its original voice, and also for taking on the subject of male violence. As the Los Angeles Review of Books noted: An unflinching awareness of death compels the work of Selva Almada, infusing her deeply moral and socially conscious writing with an immense pathos





NewYorker / 🏆 90. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selva Almada Argentina Feminism Ni Una Menos Javier Milei Backlash Literature Male Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Short Term Elliott Wave ViewShort Term Elliott Wave View in SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) suggests pullback to 575.04 ended wave ((4)). The ETF has resumed higher in wave ((5)) with internal subdivision as 5 waves impulse. The ETF then pullback in wave 2 with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((b)) ended at 609.96 as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((a)), wave (w) ended at 605.96 and wave (x) ended at 599.22. Wave (y) higher ended at 609.96 which completed wave ((b)) in higher degree. The ETF turned lower in wave ((c)) towards 589.5 which completed wave 2 in higher degree. It has turned higher in wave 3. Near term, as far as pivot at 575.04 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, 11 swing for more upside.

Read more »

Coinbase Launches in Argentina, Riding the Wave of Economic Reform and Crypto AdoptionCoinbase, a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched operations in Argentina, capitalizing on the country's growing demand for digital assets and its commitment to economic liberalization.

Read more »

Bitcoin's Wave 3 Potential: Is an Explosive Rally Imminent?Bitcoin's price action has been characterized by a distinct wave pattern. After a dip near 90,000, Bitcoin's Wave 1 rally reached 102,533. Consolidation (Wave 2) is now ending, and traders are eagerly watching for the confirmation of Wave 3. A breakout above 107,000 and 109,000 could trigger a surge towards 113,000 to 115,000.

Read more »

Lina Condes: Reshaping Contemporary Art with Technology and Feminist VisionLina Condes, a former Miss Ukraine contestant, is a rising star in the art world, blending technology, feminism, and personal narratives in her innovative sculptures. Her ARTificial intelligence iSculptures engage viewers in dynamic dialogues between form and cognition, human and machine. Condes' work transcends mere aesthetics, delving into complex psychological themes and challenging traditional notions of art and femininity.

Read more »

Feminist Resistance Prepares to Fight Trump's Attacks on Funding for Women's RightsThis article discusses the feminist resistance to the Trump administration's efforts to curtail funding for women's health and rights programs. It highlights the potential threats posed by the Project 2025 agenda, which calls for restricting abortion access, cutting support for mothers and children, and undermining LGBTQ+ rights. The article also examines the legal challenges that feminists are prepared to mount against these policies, citing past successes in restoring funding for women's health programs.

Read more »

Feminist Musicals 'Teeth' and 'Suffs' Steel Us for the Next Four YearsTwo feminist musicals—Suffs urging reform, Teeth calling for revolution—offer different visions of feminist resistance as we brace for Trump.

Read more »