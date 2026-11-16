Argentina's Economy Ministry faces critical financing hurdles as Bonar 2029 yields exceed 17%, forcing a pivot to shorter debt instruments before the 2027 election.

Surging sovereign bond yields and a country risk premium exceeding 800 basis points are compelling Argentina's Economy Ministry to fundamentally rethink its 2027 dollar financing strategy. The Bonar 2029 bond is currently yielding over 17%, rendering new dollar bond issuance prohibitively expensive for the government.

Financing Strategy Overhauled Amid Rising Costs

The Economy Ministry, led by Luis Caputo, had originally planned to raise approximately US$5 billion through local dollar-denominated debt issuance during 2027. That target now looks increasingly difficult to achieve given the current market conditions. Additionally, roughly US$800 million of Bonar 2029 bonds remain unplaced from this year's financing program.

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In response to these pressures, the Finance Secretariat has stopped including the AO29 in its biweekly auctions and has shifted toward shorter-duration instruments. This tactical pivot includes the use of dual bonds and dollar-linked securities to manage immediate liquidity needs without locking in high long-term costs.

Bond Performance Signals Market Skepticism

The Bonar 2029, a dollar-denominated bond launched in July, now trades at roughly US$77 per US$100 of nominal value. This represents a decline of about 23% since its issuance and offers a yield exceeding 17% annually. That yield level makes any new bond placement extremely costly for the government, effectively pricing in a substantial probability of restructuring or default.

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The strain extends to peso-denominated financing as well. In the first November auction, the Treasury received no bids for bonds maturing in 2028. This absence of interest signals that investors are reluctant to commit to medium-term Argentine debt, reflecting broader skepticism about the nation's fiscal path.

Expert Views on Reserves and Election Risks

Economist Gabriel Rubinstein, a former deputy economy minister, argues that reserves need to be strengthened to withstand a possible run on the peso. He estimates that usable reserves equivalent to 25-30% of the M4 monetary aggregate-roughly US$130 billion-would be sufficient to deter or manage a major dollarization episode.

Market participants are now evaluating alternative sources to cover next year's dollar needs. These options include further accumulation of international reserves and the possibility of drawing on a portion of the currency swap line with China. The situation has revived debate about the Central Bank's capacity to handle potential currency tensions ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Path Forward and Political Implications

The choice for the government is stark: accept punitive rates to secure needed dollars or postpone placements and seek alternative funding sources. Both options carry significant costs, with the first raising future debt service burdens and the second risking financing gaps.

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Investors may preemptively hedge against policy uncertainty, accelerating capital outflows as the 2027 election approaches. Rubinstein's emphasis on the US swap line as a backstop suggests that without external support, the probability of a currency crisis during the election cycle is elevated.