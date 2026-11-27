Diego Guacci coached one of Argentina’s best known women’s soccer teams and the U15 and U17 national team. A new complaint from players has him back in the spotlight.

As far back as she can remember, soccer player Florencia Mercau has supported one of Argentina’s best-known teams – River Plate. So when in 2014 the call came telling her she would be moving to Buenos Aires to join the club of her childhood heroes, Mercau was over the moon.

For a young girl who grew up in a poor neighbourhood of Marquesado, in San Juan province, “it was the best thing I’ve ever been told,” Mercau said.

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“I’m a River fan. The chance to be at biggest club, and to know that, after the tough childhood I had, that I was able to reach River… It was my dream and I’ll give it my all. ” But that dream quickly began to unravel, she said, when a week after she joined, age 20, she met the club’s recently hired new coach, Diego Guacci.