Argentina’s request to temporarily block UK-authorized oil drilling off the coast of the Falkland Islands – a British overseas territory in the south Atlantic - was rejected by an international court Saturday in a further blow to Argentina’s claim to sovereignty of the islands.

Argentina’s request to temporarily block UK-authorized oil drilling off the coast of the Falkland Islands – a British overseas territory in the south Atlantic - was rejected by an international court Saturday in a further blow to Argentina’s claim to sovereignty of the islands.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled 18-3 against Argentina’s request that oil drilling be suspended at the Sea Lion oil field project in the waters off the coast of long-disputed Falkland Islands, which sit around 300 miles east of Argentina’s southeast coast. Argentinian President Javier Milei had asked the tribunal to consider the dispute back in October, when he also announced plans to sanction oil companies operating around the islands known in Argentina as Las Malvinas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milei perceived the UK’s planned activity as a threat to Argentina’s economy, saying that inaction on his nation’s part would allow the UK to “possess the physical capacity to take the oil reserves that lie beneath our waters. ” He also stressed that permitting the UK to go-ahead with the oilfield project could “create an incentive for the UK to deepen its occupation” and “continue exploiting our resources.