Argentina faces Costa Rica in Cordoba as they navigate life without Lionel Messi following a home loss to Uruguay, while Costa Rica rebuilds uNder Bryan Ruiz after missing Planet Cup qualification.

Argentina is set to host Costa Rica in Cordoba on Tuesday for a crucial friendly match that marks a significant transitional phase for the national team. This encounter represents the first time the Albiceleste will play without Lionel Messi , who recently announced his retirement from international football. The absence of the legendary forward leaves a void that coach Lionel Scaloni must address as the team seeks to redefine its identity and collective purpose. Argentina aims to rebound from a rare home defeat against Uruguay,a match that ended with a 2-1 scoreline and left the squad in a state of introspection regarding their performance levels without thier star player.

The defeat to Uruguay was particularly stinging for the home crowd at La Bombonera, where Argentina fell behind 2-0 within a five-minute span early in the second half. Although Julian Alvarez scored a late consolation goal,the crew could not find an equalizer, marking thier first home loss since November 2023. Scaloni has publicly called for patience and a rebuild, emphasizing the need for the squad to rediscover its rhythm in a post-Messi landscape. Despite the setback, the coach has signed a new contract extending through the 2030 World Cup, signaling his commitment to guiding the crew through this challenging period of regeneration and squad rotation.

Also read Argentina vs. Costa Rica: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Costa Rica Rebuilding Under Bryan Ruiz

The visiting side, Costa Rica, enters the match facing its own set of challenges as it attempts to return to competitive relevance in international football. The team is currently in a rebuilding phase under head coach Bryan Ruiz, a former legendary playmaker who took the role permanently in October. Costa Rica struggled in recent CONCACAF qualifying efforts, failing to secure a spot in the upcoming Globe Cup despite the host nations not participating. This failure highlights a decline in the crew's standing, which has seen them forfeit four of their last six matches, including a recent 2-0 defeat to Ecuador. The team is focused on developing younger talent,with players like Jeyland Mitchell and Josimar Alcocer representing the fresh generation aiming to revive the spirit of the highly regarded squads from the mid-2010s.

Costa Rica's recent form has been poor, with narrow scoring margins and a lack of consistency against higher-ranked opponents. They have suffered losses to teams such as Iran, Colombia, England, and Ecuador, managing to score only once in those four fixtures. The team will be without defender Diego Mesen, who received a red cArd in the previous match, and Alexis Gamboa is undergoing tests for a knee injury. Despite these hurdles, Ruiz is tasked with making Costa Rica a competitive force in CONCACAF again while laying the groundwork for qualification for the 2030 World Cup. The visitors are expected to adopt a defensive strategy,aiming to frustrate the hosts and capitalize on any opportunities that arise.

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Tactical Shifts and Squad Rotation

Scaloni is expected to make significant changes to his lineup for this match, utilizing the friendly to integrate new players into the system. With eleven players unused as substitutes in the Uruguay game, there's ample opportunity for fresh faces to step up. Nico Paz has taken over the number ten shirt previously associated with Messi and is expected to retain his spot, providing a fresh creative hub for the team. Additionally, Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono and Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni are likely to feature prominently, with Scaloni looking to inject new energy and versatility into the attack. The midfield will feature key players like Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister, who are tasked with delivering goals and assists when it matters most.

Defensively, Argentina faces some uncertainty due to the injury absence of captain Cristian Romero. Leonardo Balerdi and Lisandro Martinez started at center back against Uruguay,and Scaloni may stick with this pairing given the limited options available for the international window. the team's historical dominance over Costa Rica provides a psychological edge,as Argentina has not once lost in seven previous encounters, winning five and drawing two. The last meeting in 2024 resulted in a 3-1 victory for the Albiceleste. A strong performance in Cordoba would not only help Scaloni's rebuild but as well provide a morale boost for the squad as they prepare for future competitive fixtures.