Argentina's Chamber of Deputies unanimously passed laws prohibiting the Central Bank from financing public spending, aiming to stabilize the peso and curb inflation under President Javier Milei.

Argentina's Chamber of Deputies has officially approved structural reforms to the nation's Central Bank charter, instituting a strict prohibition on the institution printing currency to fund government spending. The legislation was passed with a unanimous 141-0 vote, marking a decisive shift in the country's monetary policy framework under the administration of President Javier Milei. This legislative move establishes the preservation of the Argentine peso's value as the central bank's primary mission, a directive that had been obscured by previous governmental mandates.

Legislative Process and Voting Outcomes

The Argentine Chamber of Deputies adopted the new charter on Thursday after intense debate regarding the future role of the financial regulator. While the final vote was unanimous, the proceedings highlighted significant political divisions, as 99 lawmakers abstained from casting their ballots. Most of those who did not vote belonged to the Union for the Homeland and Leftist Front coalitions, alongside representatives from other minority parties who opposed the measure. The approval of the charter represents the culmination of a long political effort to redefine the institutional constraints on the central bank and limit its ability to act as a financier for the state.

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New Restrictions on Public Sector Financing

The revised charter imposes rigorous restrictions on how the central bank interacts with the Argentine Treasury, specifically banning loans to the public sector either directly or indirectly. The institution is explicitly forbidden from granting temporary advances to the national treasury, a practice that historically allowed the government to cover shortfalls without raising taxes. Furthermore, the transfer of profits from the central bank to the treasury is now heavily restricted, with only limited exceptions allowed. These measures are designed to force the government to focus its resources on paying off existing public debt rather than creating new money to meet immediate spending obligations.

Restoring Currency Value as Primary Mission

The reforms restore the objective of preserving the value of the Argentine peso as the central bank's primary function, a goal that was originally introduced in 1992. This mandate was altered in 2012 by previous socialist governments, which added social development goals to the charter and expanded the treasury's authority to issue currency and raise funds. President Javier Milei's administration argues that these changes weakened the institution's constraints and allowed for the political manipulation of the currency. The new law aims to reverse this trend by re-establishing clear institutional boundaries that prevent the central bank from being used to finance fiscal deficits.

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Political Criticism of Previous Administrations

The presidency has strongly criticized the policies of the previous administration, citing the socialist government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner as the origin of the current monetary instability. President Milei stated that the reforms end nearly two decades of political use of the central bank, a period that the administration claims began with policy changes in 2010. The office of the president highlighted that the previous government, led by former President Alberto Fernández, printed currency equivalent to 18 percent of Argentina's GDP, a move that fueled the dramatic inflationary spiral currently affecting the country. Milei described the previous era as one of plunder and institutional decline, arguing that the consequences were shifted onto the general population.

Impact on Inflation and Economic Stability

These structural changes are part of a broader strategy implemented by President Milei to avert economic collapse and stabilize the country's finances. Since taking office, Milei has employed shock therapy measures to control the runaway inflation that plagued the nation. Year-on-year inflation in Argentina has dropped significantly from 289.4 percent in April 2024 to 33.1 percent as of October 2026. The elimination of the central bank's ability to print money for fiscal support is intended to prevent a resurgence of hyperinflation and restore confidence in the Argentine peso. President Milei thanked the congressmen who supported the reform, stating that it lays the groundwork to make Argentina great again by moving away from a financing model based on currency issuance.

Procedures for Removing Bank Authorities

The new legislation also introduces procedural changes regarding the accountability of central bank officials, allowing for their removal under specific circumstances. An absolute majority of the Senate is now empowered to remove central bank authorities in the event of misconduct or failure to fulfill the duties of a public official. Additionally, the reforms eliminate the non-transferable bills that the Argentine Treasury previously issued to the central bank to exchange for U.S. dollars from reserves. These changes aim to increase transparency and ensure that the central bank remains focused on its primary mission of currency stability rather than serving as a tool for political financing.