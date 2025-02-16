Arenado Returns to Cardinals Despite Trade Rumors

Nolan Arenado reported to Cardinals spring training despite the team's offseason efforts to trade him. The veteran third baseman acknowledged the trade rumors but stated his desire to focus on the upcoming season. Arenado expressed his preference for a more competitive roster but acknowledged the Cardinals' rebuilding strategy.

Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, joining a team that spent most of the offseason trying to trade him. The St. Louis Cardinals will pay Arenado $5 million this year, the final installment of the $51 million the Colorado Rockies agreed to pay to offset the $199 million remaining on Arenado's nine-year, $275 million contract. This contract was finalized four years ago when the Cardinals traded for Arenado.

'I'm not going to talk about who the teams were because it doesn't really matter anymore, but so, yeah, there was about five teams, five or so,' Arenado said. 'I got a family now and to be willing to pick up my family and move them, it has to be something that is worth it. So, that's kind of why the list was fairly small, and I don't see myself really changing that list ever.' Arenado is coming off a season that fell short of his usual standards, hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged the 'pink elephant' in the room was the team's plan for Arenado, and he expected some awkwardness when Arenado arrived for spring training. 'We went into this offseason knowing that we were going to try to explore trades, which we did,' Mozeliak said. 'We didn't get to the point where he was no longer a Cardinal, so he's certainly welcome back.' The 33-year-old Arenado has hit .285 over his career with 341 home runs and 1,132 RBIs with the Cardinals and Rockies. His most recent All-Star season was 2021. 'I'm excited to get to work,' he said. 'I'm a ballplayer and I'm really focusing on getting ready for the season.' Arenado did, however, express his wish that the Cardinals were more committed to contending rather than rebuilding to set the franchise up for success in 2026 and beyond. St. Louis has not signed any free agents to major league contracts after missing the playoffs for the second straight season following a four-year run of postseason appearances. 'Do I wish the direction was all-in? Of course,' Arenado said. 'But is this what's probably best for the Cardinals? Probably.'





