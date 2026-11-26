The season of champions takes a twist for a special holiday episode, and all the money is on the line.One lucky contestant is given a second chance to buy their place back on 'The Floor' for $20,000. They will battle

for $20,000. They will battle against one competitor of their choosing to double the prize money to $40,000, and the winner takes all. Rochester native and gymnast Eddie Penev has been recently eliminated from "the Floor", he joins ARC Rochester to preview what fans can expect for this week's special Thanksgiving Day episode.

Driver from Wayne County among 4 teens injured in crash on State Route 104Criminal case in limbo for woman accused in fatal wrong-way crash on Inner Loop New York State Police said Nayomi Flores was drunk and driving the wrong way on the Inner Loop in downtown Rochester early June 26, when she collided head-on with another vehicle. The former Kodak Hawkeye building on St. Paul Street caught fire for the second consecutive day Monday, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

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Free housing, missed rent, and dozens of state-owned homes deteriorating-- that's what the state Comptroller's Office found after auditing the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.