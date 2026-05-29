Are your Denver neighbors wasting water during the drought? Here’s how to report them.

The utility has set up a “report water waste” page for people to alert Denver Water of any usage that’s outside of those limits.

Denver Water Saver Edward Kosinski writes up a report on a property in Denver where a sprinkler was watering the lawn late in the afternoon on July 10, 2012.

The property owner was given a warning because of the amount of water running down the gutter. residents are supposed to limit their outdoor watering to only twice per week, along with other restrictions. So what happens if someone violates those rules?asks for the date and time of the watering, along with the waster’s address.

The person filling out the form can also select what kind of waste they witnessed and include a photo of it. Water outside of their assigned two days per week Wash their vehicle with a hose that doesn’t have an automatic shut-off valve Those who wish to report residential water waste can also call Denver Water at 303-893-2444.

To report water waste at a park, residents can call 311.. The goal of the restrictions is to limit average customer water usage by 20%. The utility also established water budgets for its larger customers.





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