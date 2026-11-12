Are you for RealReal? A master authenticator takes us behind the mannequin at the luxury reseller

Nick Dinerstein, master authenticator of home and art at the RealReal, talks ultra-rare Birkins and fake receipts.

From left to right: A three-piece set from the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2000 collection; a glove top from the Maison Margiela spring/summer 2001 collection; a transparent leather dress from the Rick Owens spring/summer 2023 collection; a dress from the Giorgio Armani spring/summer 2007 collection.

Sometime this spring, I started receiving sporadic texts from my college friend Nick Dinerstein, who has been the master authenticator of home and art at the RealReal, where he’s worked for the last nine years. Included in his missives were photos of incredible vintage fashion pieces that had been consigned to the RealReal, along with a note of archival context like the classically-trained art historian that Nick is.

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“Rick Owens spring 23. 100% leather dress. ” “Spring 01 Maison Margiela. Made with old gloves! ” “Spring 2000 JPG.

The ladies in my office are going apes— over this. ” As delighted by the looks as I was, it was more surprising that Nick was the one sending them to me. I screenshotted each message and shared them in Image’s Slack. Nick has always been my college bud, but to my fellow Image staffers, he was a professional, a master authenticator with access to pieces we could only dream about seeing in person one day.

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Still, his proximity to anything Rick Owens-related was beyond amusing. At the risk of absolutely roasting him, I’ll just say that back when we shared a dorm, he was an art history major who cared more about antiquities than what he was wearing — which was usually the college bro standard-issue big shorts and graphic tee.

of partying on the Sunset Strip