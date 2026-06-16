Are We Too Cynical for Disclosure Day?

Steven Spielberg’s fourth alien epic, Disclosure Day, proposes a bright-eyed vision of the future. Is it enough?

on opening day, on the big screen, in a crowded theater. Something about a new Steven Spielberg blockbuster demands it. The communal theatrical experience, driven by a visceral connection with the audience, the movie magic Nicole Kidman waxes poetically about in her AMC commercial.

This time, however, I struggled to find it—and so did the crowd. Spielberg’s fourth alien flick is tailored for the modern age—a conspiracy-driven, sci-fi spectacle about a whistleblower revealing to a world in turmoil that, hopeful it might unite us in our shared humanity. It’s not surprising that Hollywood’s most brazen and earnest filmmaker once again tapped into his endless well of sentimentality for his latest movie.

Yet, I believed that the theater might lean into this sincerity, that we’d all suspend our disbelief together. Instead, the theater often erupted in laughter, at the punchlines, yes, but mostly at how ludicrous it seems toin, well, anything so idealistically. He desperately wants us to harness this hope; that things can get better, that people can look past their differences and come together as one.

While I’m inclined to try, perhaps we’ve become too cynical to believe that’s possible—at least when spurred on by a movie. This vein of optimistic sci-fi movies is a relic: a subgenre that populated theaters for decades but has now been replaced by more sardonic perspectives. The ’90s, for instance, gifted us the adaptation of Carl Sagan’s bright-eyed, science-drivenIndependence Day , a patriotic rallying cry to love your fellow human above all else.

Even well after the turn of the century, as these movies petered out, stories like Denis Villeneuve’s, coincidentally produced by Spielberg, occasionally championed mankind’s ability to rally to achieve the impossible: first contact. Close Encounters of the Third Kindin 1982 and challenged society’s unpreparedness for change in his 2005 rendition of H.G. Wells’s.

In the post-pandemic world, steeped in cynicism—if not downright pessimism—Spielberg offers a sentimental alternative with—a plea for people to believe in the power of cinema and global kinship, as conveyed by the idea that the existence of aliens could prove once and for all that our petty differences don’t matter.packages its alien narrative within an Edward Snowden-like story. The whistleblower in question is Daniel Kellner , a defector of a secret government organization called Wardex.

We meet the neurotic yet passionate cybersecurity expert as he tries to evade Wardex agents, led by Noah Scanlon , to deliver flash drives containing footage proving the existence of alien life—and videos of torturous government interrogations of these aliens—to another starry-eyed turncoat, Hugo . O’Connor plays Daniel with a “greater good” romanticism, a hero who is single-mindedly obsessed with doing “what’s best” for humanity, repeatedly placing himself in harm’s way.

), suddenly begins speaking in an alien tongue on live television. Hours before that broadcast, Margaret is approached by a red cardinal, which stares her down . After becoming embroiled in a staring contest with the bird, she suddenly understands, well,, from Korean to a supernatural internal compass.

This newfound brain-blast propels her toward Daniel, a duo destined to show the world that aliens exist through a Kansas City local news network. We learn that Margaret and Daniel, strangers to one another as adults, were chosen by the aliens as vehicles for first contact when they were both children. The pair were delicately abducted by aliens, masking themselves as wild animals, to a spaceship disguised as the “Hansel & Gretel” cottage.

There, the two are imbued with special powers—Margaret’s ability to telepathically empathize with people, and Daniel’s uncanny ability to understand math—unlocked by the aforementioned intrusive red cardinal . You might say, “All this sounds ridiculous! ,” and that’s because it is.

The problem is that Spielberg won’t allow himself to relish in the ridiculousness. Some scenes recall the absurdity of the Christopher Walken–led, an alien film that revels in the insanity of the belief it demands of its audience, while still grappling with the beauty of what it means for humanity to discover we’re not alone.

We don’t see anything close to dance sequences with Walken and aliens in. Instead, Spielberg delivers the story soberly, with increasingly unforgiving big swings that he asks the audience to follow.is pure cinematic, heavy-handed optimism, with preposterous plot devices sprouting from Spielberg’s undying commitment to humanism, and the belief that people have a heart, a conscience, an innate sense of selflessness.

The filmmaker is pushing full throttle against the age of conspiracy, fighting it tooth and nail with compassion; but it’s simply too bold to ask an audience today to believe that. His tunnel vision distracts from the turmoil in the world behind Daniel and Margaret, where news broadcasts project World War III–level conflicts, and screens featuring a forest on fire frame the central storyline.

One scene shows people scouring a convenience store for groceries and toilet paper , panicked by one of the many global issues whispered about in the movie. , even), with the “real” footage of glowing orbs quickly intermingling with AI slop on our feeds. Let’s face it, who cares? The real-life disclosures now simply come and go, often considered a way to distract from one diplomatic or domestic atrocity.

Aliens or not, people still remain divided. Spielberg bravely wants us to believe that full disclosure might solve the world’s problems, but we already know that’s simply not true.is Spielberg’s blind belief in the importance of hope—and his devotion to cinema.

The film is a cinematic experience that requires its audience to lean in and believe in the storytelling; to allow plot holes to fall by the wayside; and in the process, it hopes that we accept our capacity for good. Would a real alien actually unite the world, reaffirming our place in the universe? We know the answer to be no, but if the movie taught me anything, it’s that it’s important to always remain open to being proven wrong.





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