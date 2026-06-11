Are We in a Market Bubble? The View from an Engaged DIY Investor

The article discusses the debate surrounding the market bubble and offers insights from an engaged DIY investor who has taken steps to manage their portfolio and fear of missing out (FOMO).

Are we in a market bubble ? It depends on what you're reading or whom you ask. Some valuation measures suggest the US market is more expensive than at almost any other point in history, perhaps beginning to match levels seen during the dotcom boom or before the 1929 crash.

Yet ask a technologist and they may tell you we are on the foothills of a once-in-a-generation investment boom, driven by advances in artificial intelligence (AI) through to the frontier of space commercialisation. This time it is different, they say. As the billionaire investor Warren Buffett, a veteran of nearly eight decades of boom and bust, once said: 'As bandwagon investors join any party, they create their own truth - for a while.

' For the average individual investor, the response to these versions of the truth can see-saw in our heads daily: 'I should be reducing my exposure to all this froth. But I have a terrible fear of missing out.

' Are we in a market bubble? It depends on what you're reading or whom you ask. I have been battling my FOMO - a nagging trait we investors must constantly fend off - and have taken steps that felt sensible for my portfolio and my aims. They may not be right for you, and a financial adviser will be best placed to judge your specific situation.

For me, it is part of how an engaged DIY investor tweaks a portfolio to retain balance and improve outcomes - by being constantly aware of valuation





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Market Bubble Valuation Measures Artificial Intelligence Space Commercialisation Warren Buffett FOMO Portfolio Management Financial Adviser CAPE Emerging Markets

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