Are Trump's Policies Really Lowering Grocery Bills?

Consumer grocery costs have been rising for years, driven by various factors. Former President Trump promised to lower food prices if re-elected, but recent data shows egg prices, often used as an inflation indicator, continue to rise due to bird flu. NBC News is tracking the average prices of common grocery items to monitor the situation.

Grocery prices have been a significant concern for consumers in recent years, with costs rising steadily for many essential food items. Factors such as supply chain disruptions, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and what some perceive as excessive profit-taking by retailers have all contributed to this upward trend. President Donald Trump , in his 2024 campaign, made lowering grocery prices a central promise, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on American households.

However, the reality has proven more complex. One key example is the price of eggs, often used as a barometer for inflation. Despite Trump's pledges, egg prices have continued to surge due to a widespread bird flu outbreak. In December, Trump acknowledged the difficulty of bringing prices down, indicating that the situation is far from simple. To provide a clearer picture of the evolving grocery price landscape, NBC News is tracking the average prices of several common food items, including eggs, chicken, bread, and ground beef. This data, sourced from NIQ, a global marketing research firm, reflects real checkout prices paid nationwide at a variety of retail locations, including grocery stores, drugstores, mass merchandisers, dollar stores, warehouse clubs, and military commissaries. For a broader perspective, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly consumer price index, which incorporates a wider range of food product categories and relies on human data collectors, also serves as a valuable resource for tracking average price changes. This article will be updated monthly, providing a continuous snapshot of grocery price trends and helping to shed light on the effectiveness of any policies aimed at addressing this issue. Consumers can use this information to make informed decisions about their spending and to stay informed about the factors influencing the cost of their groceries





