Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dating? Sparks Fly on Valentine's Day Dinner Date

The Hollywood elite is abuzz with rumors after Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date just before Valentine's Day. While neither star has confirmed their relationship status, the intimate outing has fans speculating about a potential new Hollywood power couple.

Hollywood might have a new unexpected couple on its hands—or at least that’s what fans are speculating after seeing them out enjoying a cozy dinner the night before Valentine’s Day. The surprise date has everyone asking: are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating? The actress, 36, looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer paired with blue jeans and gold ballet flats, while Cruise, 62, kept it dapper in a navy blazer with matching pants and a beige button-down shirt.

The actress was seen carrying a takeout bag as they left the restaurant, and both stars took time to chat and snap photos with excited fans before hopping into a cab together. This isn’t the first time de Armas has had Cruise on her mind. In 2023, while discussing her own stunt work for the film, she actually gave the action star a glowing review. “I’m not at a Tom Cruise level yet,” she told. “But I can appreciate what he does 100 percent now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing.”Here’s where it gets interesting: neither star is currently working on any projects together, though both have major action films dropping this summer. Cruise is gearing up for his final appearance as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, while de Armas is starring alongside Ryan Gosling in the highly anticipated action film, The Gray Man. Both stars have been linked to other people in recent months. De Armas was recently photographed kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Madrid in November 2024. Before that, she dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis in 2023 and had a highly publicized relationship with Ben Affleck. The attention from her relationship with Affleck actually influenced de Armas to make some major life changes. “Going through it confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'” she revealed to in July 2022, explaining why she left Los Angeles for a home in Vermont. “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.” While both Cruise and de Armas are keeping mysteriously quiet about the nature of their relationship, we can’t help but wonder if Hollywood’s newest maybe-couple is cooking up something more than just dinner plans—only time will tell.





