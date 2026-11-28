A tissue box cover is a small decor element that was popular decades ago. But it might be getting a second chance in the interior design trend spotlight.

As trends like grannycore and cluttercore become more popular, it's no surprise that more retro accent pieces are also having another moment. While aesthetics like the, it's smaller ornaments like doilies and tissue box covers that are making the biggest impact in an understated yet retro way.

You may remember these from visiting your grandparents or aunts and uncles: covers made from yarn or ornate gold panels to cover standard Kleenex cardboard that could clash with a home's aesthetic. While the tacky yarn designs of old may not be making a re-emergence , the idea of covering up loud logos and boring brand artwork could help create a stylish retro vibe in your home that brings in a more fluid layout, too.to make unique dispensers, decorating the cardboard box is a great way to elevate a necessary household item.

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Why invest in a tissue box cover or create your own? Just like with other decor, these ornaments can really make a room or surface pop with a dramatic or understated feature. It's the small details that can really make a big difference in a space, so while it may seem like an unassuming tissue box won't affect your layout, this could be the one thing adding unnecessary visual clutter.