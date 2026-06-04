Are these Knicks really a team of destiny?

Ten years ago, 20 years ago, the Knicks were considered a laughingstock in the NBA, wasting Carmelo Anthony's prime while being bottom-feeders in the Eastern

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Og Anunoby battle for the ball during the first quarter in game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Ten years ago, 20 years ago, the Knicks were considered a laughingstock in the NBA, wasting Carmelo Anthony’s prime while being bottom-feeders in the Eastern Conference. On Thursday morning, the Knicks woke up three wins away from winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time since 1973.

Doubt has filled the air around this team since Day 1, from jabs at Jalen Brunson for his height to Karl-Anthony Towns being called “soft” to, overall, the Knicks “not being good enough. ” Simply, none of this matters. Brunson has ripped the crown away from Carmelo Anthony, earning a seat at a table full of Knicks legends.

He has led this team to the promised land, signing a four-year, $104 million deal in 2022 to pair with Julius Randle, a move considered a massive overpay. In four short years, Brunson has become one of the league’s premier clutch performers, delivering countless unforgettable moments in the playoffs, including two double-digit comebacks on their historic 12-game winning streak that dates back to Game 3 of the first round.

On the biggest stage of them all, Brunson delivered his usual dominant second-half play, scoring 19 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and being unstoppable against one of the league’s best defenses. The strong performance erased a 14-point deficit, completing the Knicks’ seventh consecutive double-digit victory on the road these playoffs — an NBA record. Their playoff run has been historic, but the Knicks are a team of destiny.

For starters, they trailed the Cavaliers by 22 in the fourth quarter of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Brunson ignited an impossible 44-11 run to force a win in overtime, stunning the entire city of Cleveland. The second point? This is the Knicks’ first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, with their opponent being the San Antonio Spurs.

However, there’s something different with this Knicks team. The last time a team won 12 consecutive playoff games was the 1999 Spurs, who defeated the Knicks in five games. The longest streak of all time goes to the 2017 Warriors, who also won the Finals. Every doubt critics had going into Game 1 was eventually wiped away.

Towns delivered a dominant performance against Victor Wembanyama, outmuscling the alien and holding him to a 6-of-21 night from the field while scoring 12 of his 26 points from the free-throw line. Another doubt was crushed — many believed the Knicks weren’t going to find the ability to score down low, where most of their playoff success came from.

The Knicks instead dragged Wembanyama out to the perimeter, using Towns’ shooting gravity to space the floor enough to drop 50 points in the paint anyway. Another narrative? The Knicks supposedly had the “easiest” path to the Finals. Game 1 proved one thing — the Knicks won’t ever go down without a fight.

They haven’t throughout the entire playoffs, with their two total losses equaling two points and holding an absurd +281 point differential, the best in A few things are certain: With three more wins, Brunson goes down as one of the greatest Knicks ever, New York will be total chaos, the city deserves this, they are a team of destiny, and it’s been far too long.

Manhole mystery: Brooklyn sewer divers likely on the hunt for stuff you’ve flushed down the drain, sources say Meat and ‘phish’: Eight members of major retail theft ring charged in Manhattan for stealing millions in products through online scams Flushing killer gets 18 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his victim more than 100 times during home invasion: DAKnicks come back behind Brunson’s heroics, steal Game 1 of NBA Finals from Spurs 105-95Anders Lee, Islanders far on contract talks as free agency looms: SourceJerry Schatzberg proves cool never ages at Lower East Side gallery opening Manhole mystery: Brooklyn sewer divers likely on the hunt for stuff you’ve flushed down the drain, sources say Meat and ‘phish’: Eight members of major retail theft ring charged in Manhattan for stealing millions in products through online scamsFlushing killer gets 18 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his victim more than 100 times during home





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