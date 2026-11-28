The same family has been serving the delectable dish for over 50 years. One fair devotee explains why he hates to miss it.

Trinity AudioLast year, for the first time in almost two decades, I was unable to attend the Great Dickens Christmas Fair. The annual celebration of Charles Dickens’ stories — and Victorian England’s rich culture and holiday cuisine — takes place every year at the Cow Palace in Daly City, on the southernmost edge of San Francisco.

That’s roughly 55 miles from my home in Petaluma, a drive of about 75 minutes, depending on traffic. Yes, it’s a long way to travel to eat a platter of English-style deep-fried oysters and chips — but it’s worth it. Trust me. I’ve been eating the same addictively delicious bivalves and tubers for the last 45 years.

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In 1980, when I was still living in Southern California — where I was born and raised — a friend invited me to come help out his family, who operated a cookie-cutter booth at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire, both the Southern California version and the Northern. The Living History Centre, the nonprofit that founded and operated the fair , also created the Great Dickens Christmas Fair.