A bill introduced in Texas is drawing concerns about whether it would make it a felony to conduct same-sex marriage ceremonies.

Texas state Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, left, Adam Hinojosa, R-Corpus Christi, center, and Brent Hagenbuch, R-Denton, right, pray with other senators as they prepare to debate a bills including one that would add new abortion restrictions, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Austin, Texas.

A Texas Republican senator introduced a bill earlier this month that would make it a felony to conduct a marriage ceremony for what the state considers “a void marriage. ” Senate Bill 178, introduced by state Senator Brent Hagenbuch on November 9 ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature, would make it a third-degree felony to conduct ceremonies for marriages involving minors that are prohibited by law, committing an offense under section 25.01 of the Penal Code and void marriages under Subchapter C, Chapter 6.

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The bill was submitted on the day filings opened, the first Monday after the election. Under Texas law, a third-degree felony carries a potential punishment of two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.