Are Texas, Georgia and South Carolina Swing States Now?

Tia Mitchell, Washington bureau chief for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast, Blaise Gainey, Texas State Capitol reporter for The Texas Newsroom / KUT News and Maayan Schechter, reporter with South Carolina Public Radio and ETV, talk about the election results in Georgia, Texas and South Carolina,...

talk about the election results in Georgia, Texas and South Carolina, including the history made by Keisha Lance Bottoms as Georgia's first Black woman to be governor, Jon Ossoff's resounding re-election, the stunning blue turn for Texas in James Talarico's and Gina Hinojosa's wins and Dr. Annie Andrews's surprise win over Darline Graham.

Photo: Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appears onstage during her election night watch party at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on November 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

Also read Texas A&M Could Lose To South Carolina Before Their Game Saturday

Pete Buttigieg on the Democrats’ Sweep of Congress, and Where They Go from Here The former Transportation Secretary, who is a likely Presidential contender, talks about how a Democratic Congress will try to make an impact, even with an angry lame-duck President. Brian Lehrer leads the conversation about what matters most now in local and national politics, our own communities and our lives. Support for The Brian Lehrer Show is provided in part by The Endeavor Foundation.

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WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.