Are retail traders selling bitcoin to buy Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO?

Exchange flows and stablecoin movements through this week's sell-off show no wall of money leaving crypto for cash. Exchanges such as Robinhood and Coinbase will not publicly reporting their figures until July.

Exchange flows and stablecoin movements through this week's sell-off show no wall of money leaving crypto for cash. Exchanges such as Robinhood and Coinbase will not publicly reporting their figures until July.

SpaceX’s $75 billion IPO, valuing the company at about $1.8 trillion, is unusually directing up to 30% of shares to retail investors via platforms like Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab. Despite online speculation that crypto holders are selling bitcoin to buy into the SpaceX offering, stablecoin flows and on-chain data show no clear signs of abnormal cashing out from crypto markets.

The most evident source of crypto outflows has been spot bitcoin and ether ETFs, which saw record multi-session redemptions totaling about $4.4 billion before modest inflows resumed. The Elon Musk-owned rockets, satellite and AI company SpaceX is selling up to 30% of its record $75 billion offering straight to retail investors through Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab, more than three times the slice a typical IPO sets aside for individuals.

Bitcoin fell roughly 16% over the same timespan and briefly traded below $60,000 before recovering to around $61,000, according to CoinDesk data. Stablecoins are the most direct way to track money leaving crypto for dollars. A trader cashing out bitcoin to fund a brokerage account converts into a dollar-pegged token like USDC or tether, then redeems it for cash.

That shows up two ways, as stablecoins pulled off exchanges and, later, as a shrinking supply when issuers burn the redeemed tokens.assessed by CoinDesk Outflows for USDC and tether stayed inside the range they've held since February, according to CryptoQuant data. The largest single days in recent months were $2.5 billion in USDC on May 22 and $3.6 billion in tether on May 20, both came before the sell-off.

, 66,470 bitcoin and about 2.49 million ether moving off exchanges, among the biggest single-day totals of the year on CryptoQuant's data. An outflow is coins leaving an exchange for a private wallet, which is what a buyer does after taking delivery. Selling does the reverse, coins moving onto exchanges to be sold. On-chain data has a blind spot, however.

It can't see inside a Robinhood or Coinbase account, where someone can sell bitcoin for dollars without either ever touching a public blockchain. Whether crypto holders funded their allocations won't be answerable until the brokerages publish their own numbers. Robinhood reports monthly trading metrics, with June's crypto volumes due in mid-July, and Coinbase breaks out retail activity in second-quarter results later in the month.

Bitcoin and ether did see heavy withdrawals on Friday, 66,470 bitcoin and about 2.49 million ether moving off exchanges, among the biggest single-day totals of the year on CryptoQuant's data. An outflow is coins leaving an exchange for a private wallet, which is what a buyer does after taking delivery. Selling does the reverse, coins moving onto exchanges to be sold. The week's largest flows look like withdrawal and dip-buying, not a scramble for cash.

Ether ETFs ran a longer 17-session streak that broke the same day. When investors pull money from these funds the issuer sells the underlying coins, so the redemptions are real selling. The BitMEX co-founder and Maelstrom CIO cited a falling chart of SpaceX stock, which does not begin trading until June 12, as Worldcoin slid about 10%.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and head of family office Maelstrom, said he sold the firm’s entire Worldcoin stake on Friday, less than a day after publicly signaling he would keep holding the token.





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