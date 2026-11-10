Are Our Shopping Decisions Really Our Own?

We like to believe we're in control of what we buy, but our decisions are shaped by psychological forces we rarely notice. How much of what we buy is our own choice?

Promotional offers, emotions, our senses and even other people can influence shopping decisions. We may never be uninfluenced, but understanding the science of why we buy can help us shop more thoughtfully.

Think about the last thing you bought. Perhaps it was something you needed, like groceries for dinner. Or something you wanted, like that impressive new smartphone, or something that's gone viral onthat you didn't even know you needed but now suddenly want because everyone else in your feed has posted about it. Whatever it was, you probably had a perfectly reasonable explanation for buying it.

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But was that explanation entirely yours, or did someone, or something else, influence your decision? We're constantly being influenced by all kinds of psychological forces every day. Many of which big brands know exactly how to exploit, with one goal in mind:A discount can make something seem like a bargain, while a limited-time offer makes us rush to buy it before we've considered whether we need it.

We like to believe we're rational shoppers, carefully weighing up what we need against what we can afford. Yet our brains are remarkably good at making irrational decisions, particularly when faced with more information and choices than we can comfortably process.

For example, consider the chaos that the Black Friday shopping event brings every year. We’re frantically browsing online and being bombarded with options when we see an exciting, time-limited promotional offer. Faced with a decision that suddenly feels urgent, we convince ourselves that we're saving money by taking advantage of the deal.

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Yet, in the rush to decide, we may fail to calculate just how much we’re saving or even consider if we're buying the thing we needed in the first place. We bought it just to avoid the pain of missing out or got swept up in the excitement of the deal. Upgrading to a large coffee to go suddenly seems like excellent value when we realise it costs only a little more than the medium.

Why wouldn't you pay a little more to get so much extra? But we've become so focused on the apparent bargain that we've failed to consider just how expensive the coffee was in the first place, or whether we can even physically drink that much. Chances are that the contents will go cold before we are able to finish it, wasting both coffee and money.

Our physical bodies can also be influenced to get us to buy more, like our emotions or senses. For example, we often look to what everyone else is buying when in a state ofpandemic, seeing others stockpile toilet paper could make us worry that there wouldn't be enough left for ourselves. No one stopped to question how toilet paper would keep us safe from the virus, but that wasn’t the point.

Buying more than we needed influenced a sense of being in control at a time when society was locking down and our everyday freedoms were being restricted. We might believe we're choosing entirely for ourselves, but by the time we reach the checkout, an awful lot has already influenced what ends up in our shopping cart.

None of this means that we're helpless consumers at the mercy of marketers when wandering around grocery stores or scrolling online during the dead of night. We still have preferences, exercise judgment and ultimately decide whether or not to buy something. Nor is every influence necessarily harmful.

A recommendation from a trusted friend might lead us to discover something perfect, or an eye-catching display might draw ourWe can be influenced without being aware of it, but we can also recognise an influencing attempt and decide that we're perfectly happy to act on it. The more difficult question is whether we would have made the same decision if those influences hadn't been there at all.

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Would we still have bought that large coffee if the medium hadn't been priced so closely to it? Would we have bought all that toilet paper if we didn’t see news reports of empty shelves and people bulk buying? Would the tumbler have seemed quite so appealing if we hadn't seen social media influencers telling us it was the next must-have thing? Influenced: The Science of Why We Buy.

There are so many strange and wonderful psychological forces that shape our purchasing decisions, from the mental shortcuts we rely on to make quick decisions to the influence of our emotions, our senses and the people we see online. All of this helps explain why we buy the things we do, like those purchases that seem perfectly sensible at the time but rather less so when we get home. Perhaps we'll never be completely uninfluenced.

After all, our decisions don't happen in isolation from the world around us. But understanding what shapes our choices give us an opportunity to question them and perhaps think a little more carefully before we reach for our wallets. Ultimately, we may be the ones doing the shopping. That doesn't mean we're making every decision entirely on our own.

Aarron Atkinson-Toal, Ph. D., is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at Durham University, where his work sits at the meeting point of academic rigour and commercial reality. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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