Are Latter-day Saints shifting left? Here’s what the data shows

An analysis of the 2024 presidential election found that politically moderate and younger Latter-day Saints have “warmed up” to President Donald Trump after swinging away from the Republican candidate...

An analysis of the 2024 presidential election found that politically moderate and younger Latter-day Saints have “warmed up” to President Donald Trump after swinging away from the Republican candidate in 2016 and 2020.

The Republican rebound among young and moderate voters goes against some predictions of a permanent Latter-day Saint shift toward the Democratic Party during the Trump era, according to a comparison of election data published Monday by political scientist Ryan Burge. You may not use, and may not authorize any third party to use, this Service or any content we make available on this Service in any manner that is a source of or substitute for the Service or the content; affects our ability to earn money in connection with the Service or the content; or competes with the Service we provide.

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