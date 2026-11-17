‘Tis the season for holiday entertaining. Many people opt to open their homes around the holidays, inviting their nearest and dearest to stop by for a visit. Sometimes, they will even host massive get-togethers, inviting people over for dinner or drinks. Often, people wonder whether it’s okay for them to arrive empty-handed, especially if the...

'Tis the season for holiday entertaining. Many people opt to open their homes around the holidays, inviting their nearest and dearest to stop by for a visit.

Sometimes, they will even host massive get-togethers, inviting people over for dinner or drinks. Often, people wonder whether it's okay for them to arrive empty-handed, especially if the host hasn't asked them to bring something specific along when they arrive. Typically, that means purchasing a small token of appreciation known as a host gift. These gifts can be just about anything from a flower bouquet to a bottle of wine, and they often serve as a thank you.

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However, there are many who wonder if host gifts are still a thing in modern times when get-togethers tend to be less formal. Find out what the experts have to say about the tradition and whether it's something people should keep in mind while spreading holiday cheer this year.asked an expert whether host gifts are still appropriate in this day and age.

"A small present for the host has long been a symbol of thanks for the hospitality," etiquette expert Nick Leighton said. "It's a gesture of appreciation, and it's nice to do when invited to someone’s home. " Some examples of appropriate host gifts include luxury coffee, monogrammed towels, flowers, fancy snacks, or a handwritten note.

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However, not every gathering requires a gift, and more casual visits are fine to arrive empty-handed . , host gifts are often thought to be an acknowledgment of the burden associated with hosting.

However, the institute says that a "good host" doesn't think of the process as a burden and instead welcomes the opportunity to have their friends and loved ones around.that it's still nice to give a gift as a token of your gratitude.

"It's easy to say 'thank you'—it doesn't cost anything to say that, and we should all say it. But when you put forth the effort, whether you order something to be delivered before you arrive or you bring it in your hand, it lets the host know that you thought of them outside ofIn short, people should remember to grab a few extra items the next time they go shopping—whether it be fancy chocolates, nice tea towels, or even a few bottles of wine—so that they have something on hand for their hosts this holiday season.