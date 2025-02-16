Are GLP-1 Agonists a Safe and Sustainable Solution for Weight Loss?

This article explores the concerns surrounding the use of GLP-1 agonists like Semaglutide for weight loss. While these drugs show promise in short-term weight reduction, experts raise concerns about long-term effects, potential health risks, and the financial burden associated with continuous use. The article emphasizes the importance of sustainable lifestyle changes for lasting weight management.

Chances are you have family or friends who have struggled with weight loss for years, losing weight on the latest fad just to gain it all back again and more. Today it is happening again with GLP1 agonists like Semaglutide with the brand names of Wegovy , Ozempic , and Rybelsus and similar drugs like Moujaro and Zepbound. \And just like all the other weight loss fads and trends, people gain the weight back after they stop taking the drug.

One recent study found that participants regained two-thirds of their weight one year after stopping the shots. The study concluded that patients needed to continue taking the drug indefinitely to keep the weight off. \Dr. Whit Roberts, D.C. of Health Utah says he is concerned about more than just the regained weight. He is concerned about the financial costs and health risks potentially posed by these drugs. \There is a heavy monetary cost of long-term drug treatment – potentially thousands of dollars every year. Then there are the health risks. GLP-1 agonists can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. They can also increase the risk of pancreatitis and thyroid cancer. \Dr. Roberts says that these drugs are not a long-term solution for weight loss. He says that people need to focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly. These changes may take time and effort, but they are more likely to lead to lasting weight loss and improved health





