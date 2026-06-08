Can Graham make it to November?

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a newsletter that always gets stuck right here and may have to A lot happened in politics this week, and we’re not even lying about that like we usually do.

After a long and thorough search, Donald Trump finally found someone sleazy and unqualified enough to lead America’s intelligence community. Todd Blanche successfully landed the administration in a big enough scandal to earn himself a promotion. And if your name is Dan Sullivan but you haven’t gotten on the Alaska Senate primary ballot yet, you’re missing a party.

Let’s begin, however, with the man whom you may be so sick of hearing about at this point … that we’re giving him two entries off the top. Maine Democrats—and with them the national Democratic Party—are in trouble. This year, they have the best opportunity they’ve ever had to oust Maine Sen. Susan Collins, but they may be a few days away from nominating a dud.

It’s been an awful week of news for Graham Platner, whose high-risk, high-reward candidacy is Since the beginning of the campaign, he’s gotten away with a lot of dug-up, ugly old Reddit posts, as well as an explanation that it took him decades to recognize that the tattoo on his chest was a Nazi symbol. But last weekend, the Wall Street Journal first reported how his wife, in 2025,several ex-girlfriends of Platner’s who described his “unsettling,” “volatile,” and, in some cases, “abusive” behavior.

Platner, in damage-control mode, acknowledged that he was occasionally a lousy boyfriend but denied any sort of physical abuse, swore that he has cleaned up his act, and pledged that no more skeletons will emerge. We have trouble even slightly believing that last part.about how she’s still in the race—but we don’t think it’s premature to begin thinking about whether he’ll ultimately face Collins on the ballot in November.

We see this going one of two ways. Platner may well pull through this in a weakened but still competitive position, while future revelations don’t land with the same punch.

Then the race is on as it ever was. This is the most likely scenario. Maine Democrats determine that they’ve finally seen enough red flags, the bottom falls out, and Platner is compelled to withdraw.envision is Platner experiencing a collapse but staying in the race anyway. The stakes of Senate control are too high, and Chuck Schumer has spent too many years trying to topple Susan Collins, to simply cede the seat.

What does the bottom of the barrel look like in terms of Donald Trump’s presidential appointments? We’re not saying we’ve seen the bottom yet, but his selection of Bill Pulte to replace Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence plumbs new depths. Pulte, a finance and real estate guy by trade, is nominally head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. But what he really does is encourage Trump to give in to his worst instincts.

It’s Pulteof the president’s enemies, like Adam Schiff, Letitia James, and Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook, as grounds to either force them out of their jobs or have them indicted. It’s Pultea 50-year mortgage, a proposal that earned Trump widespread criticism. Pulte has no national security or intelligence experience; Hill Republicans and fellow Cabinet officialsThe announcement comes at a time when Senate Republicans are less inclined than ever to roll over for Trump.

Right off the bat, Collins, Mitch McConnell, Bill Cassidy, Thom Tillis, and John Cornyn expressed little interest in supporting him. Even Majority Leaderthat Pulte’s nomination makes it impossible for the party to support any extension of surveillance powers. All of this prompted Trump to state that Pulte wouldn’t be submitted to Senate confirmation for the position permanently, instead serving merely as acting director.

But regardless of the scope of his role, Democrats aren’t just going to hand him fresh spy powers.of this newsletter examining how, in order to please Trump’s “audience of one” and succeed in his administration, an official has to do their job poorly by any objective measure. So let’s look at acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s past few weeks.

He used his authority to settle a junk lawsuit filed by Trump that would give Trump ultimate control over a $1.8 billion slush fund to dole out to whoever he wanted, including people who beat cops on Jan. 6. The settlement also barred the IRS from ever auditing Trump again.

This has become one of the biggest scandals of Trump’s term, invited real pushback from Senate Republicans, and thrown a wrench into Republicans’ efforts to pass immigration enforcement funding through reconciliation, as Democrats were planning to crucify them through an open amendment process. It was an unnecessary and damaging mess. Blanche ultimately had toIn short: Congratulations to Todd Blanche!

He soiled his name, his reputation, and the Justice Department in such spectacular fashion during this tryout period that Trumpthe job full time. His confirmation could be interesting to watch. Two members of the growing Senate GOP YOLO caucus, Tillis and Cornyn, sit on the Judiciary Committee and may even ask Blanche about his central role in this massive scandal to steal money from the Treasury and give it to violent morons.

Blanche’s word that the slush fund was finished was good enough for most Senate Republicans to vote down Democratic amendments on the subject, and the majority was at last able to pass its immigration enforcement reconciliation bill early Friday morning. The most difficult amendment, offered by Schumer, would have sent the bill back to committee—i.e., killed it for the time being—with instructions to add language officially blocking the slush fund.

Republicans could afford to lose only three votes on the amendment. Much time was spent among Republicans debating who deserved those three get-out-of-jail-free cards. In the end, it was Maine’s Collins, Ohio’s Jon Husted, and Alaska’s Dan Sullivan—the three sitting Republicans that Schumer is focusing on unseating this fall—who voted for Schumer’s amendment. It’s the first time, really, that Sullivan and Husted have acknowledged through their votes the trouble they’re in this fall.

Sullivan has a unique problem. As he angrily complained to anyone who so much as said “good morning” to him this week, a second “Dan Sullivan,” about whom very little is known, has qualified for the. Sullivan and his campaign quickly blamed Democrats and his top opponent Mary Peltola’s campaign for orchestrating a “dirty political trick” to rig the election. They are pursuing legal recourse.

Both national Democrats and the Peltola campaign have denied any involvement, and Sullivan isn’t responding to reporters’ inquiries. This does smell quite dirty, and we look forward to learning more about it. But it’s notCalifornia held its primaries on Tuesday, and we should know the final results sometime this decade.

While the state continues to count, and count, and count, a couple of things are coming into focus in the primaries that this newsletter has enthusiastically covered: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra willto the general election in that race, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will advance in her reelection contest. The outstanding question now in each race is which challenger will face them in November.

In the governor’s contest, Republican Steve Hilton has the edge over billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer. In the mayor’s race, Republican Spencer Pratt, a quasi-fictional television character, has the edge over Democratic council member Nithya Raman. Although it is mathematicallyfor Steyer and Raman to each claw their way into the top two in each race, the odds are against them.

And since it’s a blue state, this means that Becerra and Bass are on their way to November victory over their Republican opponents. In a year in which Democratic voters nationally have been willing to get weird with their nominees, California Democrats will settle for safety. The Tennessee Republican representative ushered in Pride Month this week with the following X post: “Homosexuality has no place in America. Happy Nuclear Family Month.

” Buddy? Going by the percentages of Capitol Hill Republican staff, homosexuality probably had a place in your morning meeting. Trash like this isn’t new for Ogles. A few months ago,, “Muslims don’t belong in American society.

” But while that old post is still up, Ogles deleted the more recent post afterit was a staffer’s fault.

“Earlier today while working on the farm”—a 10/10 wind-up; you know this guy’s not gay! —“my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team. The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded. ” Does the employee have a place in America,





Slate / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Democrats Republicans Donald-Trump Senate Maine California National-Security Alaska Tennessee Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Relational Math of Mind-Blowing SexYou've been trying to improve your sex life the wrong way. The real recipe has nothing to do with sex itself. It's simpler than you think.

Read more »

Golden Knights beat Hurricanes 5-4 in 2OT in Game 3 after blowing 4-goal leadShea Theodore scored at 5:38 of the second overtime, avoiding what could have been a potentially devastating loss for the Golden Knights after they blew a four-goal lead.

Read more »

Thriller TV Shows with Mind-Blowing Plot Twists That Redefine the GenreAn exploration of thriller television series celebrated for their masterful and unexpected plot twists. These shows excel by weaving intricate clues into their narratives, delivering emotional payoffs, and fundamentally altering the audience's perception of the story's reality, rather than relying on cheap shock value. The analysis highlights how series like 'Shining Girls,' 'Alice in Borderland,' and 'Mare of Easttown' use their twists to deepen character development and world-building, creating a more immersive and thought-provoking viewing experience.

Read more »

Golden Knights beat Hurricanes 5-4 in 2OT in Game 3 after blowing 4-goal leadShea Theodore scored at 5:38 of double overtime, avoiding what could have been a potentially devastating loss for the Golden Knights after they blew a four-goal lead.

Read more »