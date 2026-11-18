Experts explain why an interconnected world and legacy software could make tech disruptions more common following recent outages at Apple, Marriott, and the NSA.

Following outages at Apple, Marriott, and the National Security Agency on Tuesday, FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen hears from the experts warning that outdated code and a lack of system maintenance could lead to more frequent issues.

Major companies like Apple and Marriott, along with the National Security Agency, experienced service outages following recent disruptions at Microsoft and the FAA. Experts say an increasingly interconnected world and reliance on outdated legacy software could make data outages more common in the near future.

Also read NSA, Apple and more: Multiple companies and agencies experience glitches, outages

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the incidents were not caused by cyberattacks and are not connected to one another.like Apple and Marriott and government agencies like the National Security Agency, begging the question: Is this going to become more common? Whether people were trying to use Apple Pay, the App Store and Apple Music or book a Marriott hotel, there were more outages on Tuesday.

This follows"There is a growing trend of data outages recently and, honestly, it’s really because the world is getting more and more interconnected," said Fish Wang, with Arizona State University’s Center for Cybersecurity and Trusted Foundations. Wang says as people rely more on the internet for jobs and daily routines, data outages could become more common.

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"With better techniques and technologies, especially in creating these more resilient software and finding many of these issues ahead of time, I would expect a more resilient software and more resilient internet ecosystem, but it may not happen in the near future," Wang said. Outdated Systems: Wang says many government agencies and corporations still rely on outdated code, and fixing that ecosystem won’t happen overnight.

"To research and develop new techniques to help protect critical infrastructure, secure software. A lot of software is legacy software that hasn’t been properly maintained for many, many years," Wang said.on an internal system update. Marriott also confirmed a technical glitch blocked website and app logins, insisting it was not a cybersecurity issue. Cloud computing expert David Linthicum says he also sees no sign that artificial intelligence is driving these failures.

"I did some research about how much of an impact is AI making on security breaches. Nothing as of yet," Linthicum said. Linthicum says current employees just don’t have enough experience to keep up with maintaining a company’s systems.

"They don’t know how to do it as well as they used to. Many times these systems were built by the people who first were running it. They’re now gone," Linthicum said. To protect personal data during those outages, he says to use a variety of platforms.

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"Diversifying your stuff. In other words, if you’re using all Microsoft, maybe go to a Microsoft, Google kind of a deployment. Things like that. Don’t become totally dependent on one vendor," Linthicum said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says none of these outages were due to cyberattacks. He also says none of the incidents are connected. Information in this report was gathered from Fish Wang, with Arizona State University’s Center for Cybersecurity and Trusted Foundations; David Linthicum, cloud computing and AI expert; National Security Agency officials; Apple; Marriott; and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.