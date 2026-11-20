According to reviews and reports, many Christkindlmarket vendors in Chicago and Aurora only accept cash as a form of payment

According to reviews and reports, many Christkindlmarket vendors in Chicago and Aurora only accept cash as a form of paymentYou’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.officially opens at three locations Friday, with dozens of food, drink and gift vendors ready to welcome guests for the holiday season. About 10:45 a.m., 15 minutes before the iconic German-style Christmas markets opened for the season, crowds were already lined up around the block with visitors hoping to take advantage of theAdmission to the popular markets -- located at Daley Plaza in Chicago, Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville and RiverEdge Park in Aurora -- is free, and general admission tickets aren't required.

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In previous years, some have reported long lines at ATMs on site, with some food, drink or gift vendors only taking cash as a forms of payment. Yelp reviews from visits to the markets in 2025 also advised customers to carry cash on hand. According to the website, more than 50 vendors are on site at the Daley Plaza market, and more than 60 vendors set up shop at the Aurora location.

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The markets are open daily through Dec. 24, with special hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas. In Wrigleyville, the market is open through December 31.