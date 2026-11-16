Thousands of customers reported outages at major US banks on Monday, with Chase blaming an unspecified technical issue. An expert said the simultaneous disruptions suggest shared backend components.

Thousands of customers at major US banks reported outages on Monday, according to Downdetector and social media posts. Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Capital One were among the institutions affected.

The disruptions left many users unable to access services through mobile apps or complete certain transactions. A Chase spokesperson told The Post that customer transactions were taking longer than usual due to a technical issue. The spokesperson said customers still have access to their accounts and funds. The company added it was working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Also read Customers report online banking issues at Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, others

Thousands Report Problems With Chase Banking App

As of about 2:40 p.m. ET, there were nearly 4,000 reports of problems with Chase, according to Downdetector. A message on the Chase banking app read: Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later.

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Customers reported a range of problems beyond app access. Some said they could not cash checks, withdraw or transfer funds, or process cashier checks. The outages affected users across the United States, with reports concentrated on the East Coast during the afternoon. It was not immediately clear what caused the outages or when services would be fully restored.

Chase blamed an unspecified technical issue for its disruption. However, it was not immediately clear why service was suffering at so many US banks at the same time. Independent cybersecurity expert Katie Moussouris told The Post the extent of the outages suggests they are interconnected. She said: It could be a really wild coincidence, but it seems like they share a component on the backend.

Expert Suggests Banks Share Common Backend Component

Her comments pointed to a possible common technical link among the banks. Moussouris noted the bank outages came in the wake of last week's air travel shutdown and a massive Microsoft service outage. She said: I think all of these things are making people feel like all of these critical infrastructures aren't as dependable as we think they are. She added that the instances might not be directly related but the pattern affects public confidence.

The cause of the simultaneous disruptions remains under investigation. Newsweek reached out to the banks involved by email Monday for comment. The banks have not provided a unified explanation for the outages. This is a breaking news story. Updates to come.