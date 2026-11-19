A CD could be worth it when compared to savings and money market accounts now. Here's why.

Right now, savers have an important decision to make about where to keep their money. Interest rates on certificates of deposit , high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts remain competitive, giving them a few ways to earn meaningful returns without taking on significant risk.

But opting for the account with the highest advertised rate isn't necessarily the best strategy to use, particularly when the interest rate environment could change over the coming months. That's because each interest-bearing account option comes with different trade-offs related to returns, flexibility and access to your cash. CDs, for example, offer something that variable-rate savings accounts generally can't: the ability to lock in a guaranteed return for a set period.

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Whether that advantage makes a CD worth opening, though, depends on when you'll need your money, what other accounts are paying and how much flexibility you're willing to sacrifice. CDs, high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts and Treasury bills can all help you earn interest while limiting risk.

However, they differ in several ways, which could have an impact on which option makes the most sense for your savings goals. Rates reflect selected competitive offers and recent Treasury auctions as of October 28–29, 2026. Treasury yields are not APYs, and rates vary by term and institution. The biggest difference when comparing a CD versus a high-yield savings account is flexibility.

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A CD guarantees your rate throughout its term, while a savings account allows withdrawals without an early withdrawal penalty but pays a variable rate. As a general rule, emergency savings belong in a high-yield savings account so it's readily accessible, while money earmarked for a specific future expense may be better suited for a CD. Money market accounts offer interest rates that are comparable to high-yield savings accounts, but often come with check-writing privileges or debit card access.

However, some money market accounts require higher minimum balances to earn their best rates or avoid fees. A CD, on the other hand, generally makes more sense when you don't need frequent access to your money and want to earn predictable returns. Treasury bills offer another low-risk alternative, with an important tax advantage: Their interest is exempt from state and local income taxes.

That means a Treasury bill could provide a better after-tax return than a CD offering a slightly higher rate, particularly for residents of high-tax states. Bonds can offer higher yields than CDs, depending on the type and risk.

However, bond prices fluctuate, meaning you could lose money if you sell before maturity. With an insured CD, your principal is protected within FDIC or NCUA coverage limits, although withdrawing before maturity generally results in an interest penalty. CDs can be particularly valuable when you want predictable earnings and can comfortably leave your deposit untouched.

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You may want to consider opening one if: You have a known expense coming up: A CD that matures before a home down payment or tuition bill can help you earn interest until the money is needed. You expect interest rates to fall: Locking in a competitive rate protects your returns if banks subsequently reduce their savings account yields. You struggle to leave savings untouched: Early withdrawal penalties can discourage unnecessary spending.

You're approaching retirement: CDs can provide predictable returns on money you'll need in the relatively near future, without exposing it to stock market volatility. Despite their advantages, CDs aren't always the best place for your savings. You may want to consider alternatives if: You're building an emergency fund: Unexpected expenses require quick access to cash without penalties. You might need the money early: Withdrawing before maturity could erase a meaningful portion of your interest earnings.

You're investing for long-term growth: Stocks generally offer greater growth potential over longer periods, although they carry substantially more risk. Inflation exceeds your CD rate: Even with guaranteed interest, your money could lose purchasing power if inflation outpaces your returns. To maximize your earnings, compare offers from online banks and credit unions, which frequently pay more than traditional banks, and review the latest best CD rates to see what's available.

You can also explore what constitutes a good CD rate and consider building a CD ladder, which spreads your deposits across different maturity dates to provide regular access to your money without sacrificing the benefits of fixed rates.