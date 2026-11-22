The Arden Theatre Company has a Pulitzer Prize-winning play on its Arcadia stage now! The co-production with People's Light tells the story of sibling rivalry, love and survival.

"The story follows the younger brother, Booth, and the older brother, Lincoln," says Amina Robinson, director of " Topdog/Underdog. "Booth has a burning desire to learn how to play three-card monte.

"He is a former three-card monte hustler and gave up that life after some tragic events," says Davis. "He is an Abraham Lincoln impersonator," he says. "He wants to be just like his older brother," says McGriff. "He's his hero.

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""He's the dreamer," says McGriff. "He's the one that has the hope for a better tomorrow. "Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game"But they have each other," says Davis. She adds that it's also about the different identities people have to assume, "just to survive.

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""There's this idea of, like, we could be a team," says Davis. "There could be integrity in how we make our living, and I'm like, there is no integrity in the street. " Davis calls the play "unconventional, raucous, profane," and a "hilarious, wild two hours with these two brothers. " "It's the piece that takes you on a heck of a ride and then you get to the end, and you're left, hopefully, with a profound experience," says Robinson.

"Topdog/Underdog" runs through December 20 at the Arden Theatre Company, and it does feature mature themes and adult language. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game