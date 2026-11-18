Real Madrid secures the future of Turkish star Arda Guler with a new deal lasting until June 30, 2032, rewarding his 22 goals and 32 assists since joining in 2023.

Real Madrid officially announced on Wednesday that Turkish international midfielder Arda Guler has signed a significant contract extension with the Spanish football giants. The new agreement ensures the player will remain at the club until June 30, 2032, marking a pivotal moment in his professional career. This development solidifies the long-term commitment of one of the most promising talents to emerge from the Turkish Super Lig in recent years.

Guler Performance Statistics Since Arrival

Since joining Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in July 2023 at the age of 18, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder has established himself as a key contributor to the squad. Guler has made a total of 126 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants, showcasing his versatility and skill on the pitch. His offensive output has been impressive, with 22 goals and 32 assists recorded during his tenure at the club. This statistical profile highlights his ability to influence games both as a scorer and a playmaker for his teammates.

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His contributions this season have been particularly notable, adding four goals and six assists in 14 appearances overall. In the domestic league competition, La Liga, Guler has registered three goals and four assists in 12 matches. These figures demonstrate his immediate impact and consistent performance levels in one of the most competitive leagues in world football. The club management has clearly recognized his value, prompting the decision to lock in his services for the next nine years.

Trophy Cabinet And Career Milestones

During his time at the Bernabeu, Guler has already amassed a prestigious collection of honors with the Spanish club. He has won five major trophies, which includes the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup. Achieving such success at such a young age underscores his rapid integration into the team and his ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes matches. These titles reflect the collective success of the squad and his individual role within that winning formula.

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The breadth of these accolades covers domestic league play, continental supremacy, and global club competitions. Winning the Champions League, the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, is a significant milestone for any player. Adding the Club World Cup and domestic double achievements further cements his status as a trophy-winning athlete. This trophy cabinet serves as a testament to his adaptability and the trust placed in him by the coaching staff.

Player Statement And Future Ambitions

Following the announcement, Guler expressed deep pride in his decision to remain at the club and outlined his personal ambitions for the future. He stated that his dream is to wear the Real Madrid shirt for many years, win new titles together, and leave his own mark on the unique history of the institution. His comments reflect a sense of responsibility and honor in becoming part of an immense legacy that has defined global football for over a century.

He also took the opportunity to thank the key figures who have supported his journey. Guler extended his gratitude to club president Florentino Perez, his family, teammates, coaches, staff, and Real Madrid supporters worldwide. He noted that while he felt pride when he first put on the shirt, he now feels a greater responsibility. This sentiment highlights the weight of expectation and the opportunity to contribute to the club's continued dominance in the modern era.

Strategic Implications For The Club

The extension of Arda Guler's contract until 2032 represents a strategic move by Real Madrid to secure a homegrown-style talent for the long term. By locking in the Turkish international early, the club avoids potential future transfer bids from other European giants and ensures continuity in their attacking midfield options. This move aligns with the club's broader strategy of blending experienced stars with promising young talent.

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The stability provided by such a long-term contract allows the sporting director to plan squad development with greater certainty. Guler's contract runs through the 2031-32 season, providing the club with control over his resale value and squad planning for the next decade. This approach has been successful for other young talents at the club, reinforcing the philosophy of investing in youth and fostering long-term loyalty among its players.