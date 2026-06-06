Arctic Refuge Lease Sale Draws Few Bidders Amid Ongoing Controversy Over Drilling

A lease auction in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge generated only $3.7 million from two minimal bidders, prompting criticism from environmentalists and Indigenous leaders who warn that fossil fuel expansion continues to threaten wildlife, habitat, and native ways of life despite a lack of serious industry interest.

A recent lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge ( ANWR ) has concluded with minimal financial returns and scant interest from major oil companies, renewing debate over the environmental and cultural impacts of fossil fuel development in the pristine wilderness.

The auction, held on 689,000 acres in the coastal plain of northeastern Alaska, saw only two bidders-the state-owned Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and a small local firm, Hex LLC-purchase five leases for a total of $3.7 million. This outcome falls dramatically short of earlier revenue projections and echoes the results of previous sales, which also failed to attract significant industry participation.

Conservation groups argue that the tepid response underscores the economic and ecological folly of pushing drilling in one of the nation's most sensitive and sacred landscapes





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