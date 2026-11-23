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SAN ANTONIO — Bundle up, San Antonio! A blast of cold air is moving into the region, bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the fall season, the possibility of the first freeze in parts of the Hill Country and even a chance of snow flurries before Thanksgiving.

The first cold front moved through Sunday, bringing scattered rain to parts of South Texas before pushing the moisture out of the area. Now, gusty north winds are making it feel even colder, with another front expected to arrive Tuesday and send temperatures tumbling. This morning's temperatures started in the 40s and 50s across the region, including 49 degrees in San Antonio and 42 degrees in Kerrville. Mostly clear skies have returned, but the chilly air is sticking around.

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Today will be breezy and cool, with San Antonio reaching a high of just 63 degrees. The Hill Country will be even colder, with afternoon temperatures around 56 degrees. North winds could gust to nearly 30 mph, making jackets a necessity for anyone spending time outdoors. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s in San Antonio tonight, while the Hill Country could fall to around 38 degrees.

The bigger change arrives Tuesday, when a second cold front pushes through South Texas and delivers another surge of cold air. San Antonio is expected to reach a high of only 52 degrees, with increasing clouds and the possibility of isolated showers. And while it might sound hard to believe, a few snow flurries or ice pellets could develop in parts of the region late Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday.

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The best chance for wintry precipitation appears to be in the Hill Country and areas farther north. Any flurries or ice pellets are expected to be brief, with no accumulation or significant impacts anticipated. By Wednesday morning, some communities in the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau could experience their first freeze of the season. Areas around Junction and Rocksprings may see temperatures dip to 32 degrees or below, potentially prompting freeze warnings.

Wednesday is expected to bring the coldest morning of the week, with clearing skies allowing temperatures to fall even further. Anyone planning to spend Thanksgiving outdoors may want to keep a jacket handy. Thursday's forecast calls for a high near 59 degrees in San Antonio, with another cold start to the morning. The chilly conditions will extend across much of South Texas, making for a noticeably colder holiday than many residents are accustomed to.

Travelers heading out Wednesday should also prepare for colder weather, particularly those traveling northwest or southeast of San Antonio, where changing conditions could create some travel concerns. While temperatures will remain below normal through much of the week, a warming trend is expected to develop over the weekend. By Sunday, San Antonio could climb back to around 73 degrees, bringing a much more comfortable finish to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

For now, the message is simple: Keep those jackets close, protect sensitive plants in areas that could freeze and prepare for a chilly Thanksgiving week. Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedMan refuses robbers' demands, gets shot multiple times on downtown streetCapture of 'El Chapo Isidro’ could disrupt drug trafficking through Texas, analyst says Mexican forces captured FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Fausto “El Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores in Sinaloa after an overnight raid.

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