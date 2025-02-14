Arctic Blast to Plunge America into Deep Freeze

The United States is bracing for the coldest Arctic air of the season, with temperatures expected to plummet as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 Celsius) and strong winds amplifying the chill. This prolonged cold snap, driven by a stretched polar vortex, will impact most of the country, with the exception of the far west, central, and southern Florida.

Meteorologists warn that the coldest burst of Arctic air this season is coming to put an icy and prolonged exclamation point on America's winter of repeated polar vortex invasions starting this weekend. The cold air, usually confined near the North Pole, will be pushed south by a confluence of weather forces in the Arctic, impacting not just the United States but also Europe.

This 'stretching' of the polar vortex, as it's known, happens when the vortex expands and bends, pulling cold air southward. Judah Cohen, seasonal forecast director at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, explains that this phenomenon, typically occurring 2-3 times in a normal winter, is sending a significant amount of cold air south this time. \The cold snap is expected to first hit the northern Rockies and northern Plains on Saturday, lingering throughout the following week. The greatest impact will be felt east of the Rockies, with only the far west, central, and southern Florida spared from the frigid temperatures. On Tuesday, the Lower 48 states can anticipate an average low of 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-8.6 Celsius), dropping further to 14 degrees (-10 Celsius) on Wednesday, according to private meteorologist Ryan Maue, a former NOAA chief scientist. Strong winds are predicted to exacerbate the biting cold, making it feel even colder. \Every U.S. state except Hawaii, California, and Florida will experience some or all parts affected by the cold. States like Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa are expected to see the most pronounced cold, with temperatures potentially 35 degrees (19 Celsius) below average. NOAA weather models forecast Wednesday lows below zero in numerous states, including Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. While storms with potential for flooding, heavy snow, or even a nor'easter could accompany this prolonged cold outbreak, details remain uncertain. Meteorologists emphasize that this is a significant event, marking a deep plunge into winter as the polar vortex stretches and pulls cold air southward. While not unprecedented, this frequency of stretching events warrants further study to understand the underlying causes. Other contributing factors, such as a large high-pressure system over Greenland pushing the jet stream into a pattern that favors cold air intrusion, are also at play





