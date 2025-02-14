Arctic Blast to Grip America: Record Cold Temperatures Expected

A powerful arctic air mass is set to engulf the United States this week, bringing record-low temperatures and potentially dangerous weather conditions.

This week, the United States is bracing for a significant cold snap , the coldest of the season, driven by a confluence of Arctic air forces. Meteorologists predict this frigid air mass, which typically remains confined near the North Pole, will plunge southward, impacting not only the U.S. but also Europe. This unusual event, occurring more frequently than usual, is attributed to unusual weather patterns in the Arctic.

The coldest temperatures are expected to hit the northern Rockies and northern Plains on Saturday, persisting throughout the following week. The cold is anticipated to concentrate east of the Rockies, with the far western states, central, and southern Florida being the only exceptions. The anticipated low temperatures are projected to reach an average of 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-8.6 Celsius) on Tuesday, plummeting further to 14 degrees (-10 Celsius) on Wednesday, according to private meteorologist Ryan Maue. The impact of strong winds is anticipated to exacerbate the already harsh conditions, making the overall weather feel even colder.Every state except Hawaii, California, and Florida is expected to experience at least some degree of the arctic blast. States like Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa are predicted to face the most extreme cold, with temperatures potentially 35 degrees (19 Celsius) below their normal averages for this time of year. NOAA weather models forecast Wednesday lows below zero in several states, including Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. While some storms with potential for flooding, heavy snow, or even a nor'easter are possible during the extended cold outbreak, the specifics of these storms remain uncertain





