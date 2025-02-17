Arctic Blast Grips Cleveland: Temperatures to Plunge Below Freezing

A significant cold front has moved into Cleveland, Ohio, bringing with it frigid temperatures and strong winds. Residents can expect highs in the teens and wind chills that will make it feel like zero or below for several days. The week ahead will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, with a chance of light snow showers.

CLEVELAND , Ohio — Very cold weather is settling into the region on Monday, with highs expected to linger in the upper teens, according to the National Weather Service. A persistent wind of 16 to 20 mph will make it feel like temperatures are around zero, and gusts could reach as high as 30 mph. There's a 30% chance of snow showers, but accumulations are expected to be minimal. Overnight lows will dip to around 5 degrees, and with the wind chill, it will feel like a frigid minus-7 degrees.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies but the cold will persist, with highs reaching only the mid-teens. Wind chills are expected to hover around minus-8 degrees. Temperatures will climb into the upper teens on Wednesday, and there's another 30% chance of snow showers, again with minimal accumulation. Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies with a high around 20 degrees. Highs will climb into the mid-20s on both Friday and Saturday, with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures could reach the low 30s on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.





