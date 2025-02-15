Arctic Blast Brings Chilly Temperatures and Possible Winter Weather to North Texas

North Texas is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures as an arctic front moves through the region. Expect below-normal temperatures, gusty winds, and a possible transition from rain to a winter mix by Tuesday. The coldest air of the season is anticipated to arrive on Tuesday and persist through Thursday, with temperatures dipping into the teens and wind chills near zero. Residents are advised to prepare for potential pipe freezing and take precautions against the bitter cold.

Sarah Capeloutl, 29, walks with her dog Addie along the Katy Trail in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. An arctic front moved through North Texas on Wednesday and sent temperatures into the 20s by Thursday morning.After a brief warm up ahead of a cold front, we will return to below normal heading into this evening. Tonight will be very blustery with a significant drop in temperatures with lows in the 20s, but wind chill values will feel in the teens.

Bundle up! Next week looks to bring a chance of rain and then a winter mix Tuesday. An arctic cold front will combine with this moisture to give us the wintry precipitation. But the question still remains: will there be enough moisture to cause travel problems? Stay tuned. The coldest air of the season will arrive in Texas during the day Tuesday and last through Thursday. Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be in the teens with wind chills near zero. This will be pipe-freezing cold, so be prepared for the bitter cold.Cloudy and turning much colder with a 50% chance of light rain. The rain could change to a winter mix by evening. Low: 45. High: 48, but afternoon temperatures will fall into the 30s. Wind: N 15-30 mph.: Plenty sunshine and warm. Low: 44. High: 72. Wind: SW 5-10 mph





