Archive of Our Own Restores Access After 14-Day Outage With Critical Security Warnings and Feature Limits

Archive of Our Own returns online two weeks after a security outage. Most features work, but icon display, external imports, and non-HTML downloads remain disabled for now.

The Archive of Our Own has officially resumed operations after a significant security incident kept the platform offline for more than fourteen days. The major fanfiction and digital archive site came back online shortly before midnight on November 15, 2026. This timing coincided with the United States sleeping to minimize immediate server load risks during the complex restoration process. The return occurred just hours after the organization celebrated its seventeenth anniversary.

While the core infrastructure is functional, the platform explicitly states that full restoration is a gradual process. Icons across the entire site, including user avatars and collection images, are currently disabled and not being displayed. The ability to import works from external sources is also unavailable, restricting users to the platform's native posting tools during this interim period. This selective restoration allows the technical team to stabilize the database and verify data integrity.

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Download capabilities have also been significantly altered during this recovery phase. Users can only download their works in HTML format, while other formats such as EPUB or MOBI remain inaccessible. The administrators have clarified that no visual assets have been deleted or lost. The icon display is simply paused to reduce server strain, ensuring the system remains stable for the global user base.

Security officials for the Archive of Our Own have issued a firm assurance that no user data has been deleted during the outage. This confirmation applies to all stored creative works, reading lists, and interaction histories. To prevent potential loss of work-in-progress content, the team has successfully paused the automatic deletion of drafts. This crucial administrative hold ensures that no unfinished projects were wiped from the servers while the site was unreachable.

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The draft deletion pause will remain in effect for an additional two weeks to give users ample time to secure their ongoing projects. Administrators recommend that users log in, review their drafts, and either save copies locally or publish them as soon as possible. Starting on November 29, the standard draft deletion policy will resume, meaning all drafts older than thirty days will be permanently removed.

It is important to note that the deadline displayed at the top of each draft will remain based on the original thirty-day creation date. This deadline will not reflect the temporary extension provided by the two-week pause. The Archive of Our Own acknowledges that the extended downtime and uncertainty have been difficult for the community, apologizing for the inconvenience while expressing gratitude for the patience shown by supporters.

The organization has partnered with an external security firm to conduct a thorough review of the incident. They are analyzing the site for vulnerabilities to help prevent future incidents. While the technical team will not disclose specific mitigating changes to prevent aiding potential future attacks, they have stated that there is currently no evidence of a compromised user database.

Despite this assessment, authorities cannot entirely rule out the possibility of data exposure. This uncertainty has led to strict precautionary measures for all account holders. Users are strongly advised to change their Archive of Our Own passwords immediately as a standard safety procedure. This is a critical step to protect personal information and creative content during the recovery phase.

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Additionally, anyone who reused their site credentials on other platforms should update those passwords as well. This action prevents potential cross-site compromise if the Archive of Our Own data was partially exposed. The administration emphasizes that security is deeply important to them and is prioritizing the safety of all contributors and readers during this transition.

The website is the 56th most-viewed site according to online estimates, making its return a significant event for the internet community. The outage was covered by mainstream news outlets, drawing attention from both tech journalists and pop culture critics. The passionate reactions on social media amplified the story, highlighting the deep connection users have with the platform.

Ironically, the same passionate fans who drew media attention were also the ones unhappy about the mainstream coverage. Despite these mixed reactions, the return to stability is a major milestone. The Archive of Our Own volunteers are working hard to return the site to its full functionality. Further updates regarding the full restoration timeline will be provided as stabilization efforts continue.