Architect spent 30 years trying to renovate train station—Then came the twist

“I am committed to seeing it completed,” the architect behind the redesign of Penn Station told Newsweek.

The architect leading the redesign of New York City’s historic Penn Station has said the long-delayed project follows decades of effort to transform one of the country’s most notorious transit spaces.

Architect Vishaan Chakrabarti, founder of the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism , will oversee the renovation, led by Amtrak and backed by the U.S. Department of Transportation , as it moves toward construction, which officials say is expected to begin in 2027. Chakrabarti, who has been involved in proposals for the station since the 2000s, described the moment as both surprising and hard-won. The significance of the historic overhaul is underscored by the scale of Penn Station itself.

Handling more than 600,000 daily riders—roughly triple its previous capacity—it is described as the busiest transportation hub in the Western Hemisphere. Despite that status, the team behind the project says the station remains"constrained" and"overcrowded," highlighting the urgency of long-overdue improvements. The renovation has moved into the predevelopment agreement stage, with officials saying the agreement will be executed in June and July, as the initial designs are refined, and the project undergoes federal review.

Despite the progress, the project has drawn sharp criticism from New York lawmakers, who sent a letter to DOT Secretary Sean Duffy on Sunday to raise their concerns. They argued there has been “no transparency on the overall cost” or clarity on who will pay, and criticized the lack of input from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other stakeholders.

Officials said Monday that the total cost is projected at around $8 billion, with funding expected to come primarily from federal grants, alongside federal loans, private financing, and equity raised by Penn Transformation Partners , a consortium of designers, developers, and builders behind the project, including PAU, the architecture/design firm HOK, and HNTB New York Engineering. At a briefing on Monday, Andy Byford, a former New York City Transit Authority president who is a special adviser for the redevelopment, said: “There will be no fare hike to pay for this project.

”Penn Station has long been the subject of repeated reinvention attempts. According to the project team, the current effort follows “sixty years of plans that went nowhere,” with at least a dozen major proposals collapsing over time.

Speaking at the briefing on Monday, Chakrabarti said: “I have been trying to fix the station for the better part of my professional life for the last 30 years,” expressing pride at now working alongside “people who really care about New York and really want to fix this station once and for all. ” that the biggest obstacle to past efforts has been “primarily political,” suggesting there are deeper cultural challenges at play.

He said society has historically prioritized investment in airports and highways over rail infrastructure, arguing that “these great public spaces are overlooked and underinvested in. ” He added that earlier proposals were also limited by a lack of federal commitment and coordination among stakeholders. One of the most significant shifts in the current plan involves Madison Square Garden, which sits above the station. Earlier plans—including one Chakrabarti worked on in the mid‑2000s—proposed relocating the arena to enable a full rebuild.

That approach ultimately failed due to political and logistical challenges, including the difficulty of securing a viable alternative site. The most recent thinking moved away from removing the arena, marking a key twist in the plan. Chakrabarti said this breakthrough came with the realization that moving Madison Square Garden was not essential to creating a high-quality station.

Instead, he pointed to the agreement to remove the Infosys Theater along 8th Avenue, which will make way for a new entrance and allow for larger, more open interior spaces.

“The chief change has been the move away from feeling that Madison Square Garden had to move in order to make a dignified and beautiful station,” he said. Eliminating the theater creates the conditions for “grand spaces and high ceilings that a building like Penn Station should have. ”The redesign will introduce a new light-filled train hall intended to improve passenger movement, sightlines, and safety, according to the project team.

Plans also include expanded entry points, improved accessibility, and modernized fire safety systems. The theater will be replaced by a new Art Deco–inspired façade and a “grand entrance” that reconnects the building with the surrounding streetscape, the DOT said Monday in a joint statement with Amtrak and PTP. These changes aim to make the station more accessible by adding new entry points and expanding sidewalk areas.

, and the sculptural forms of Eero Saarinen’s TWA Terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport. These elements restore a sense of dignity to what has often been criticized as a cramped and confusing transit environment. Do you have an architecture or design-related story to share? Let us know via s.kim@newsweek.com, and your story could be featured by





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