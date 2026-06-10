Architect Fernando Cobos defends his controversial restoration of Spain's oldest hotel after critics mocked attached drainage pipes on Renaissance gargoyles as 'sodomised'. The outcry highlights tensions between conservation needs and aesthetic preservation, echoing past restoration scandals like the 'botched' Virgin Mary statue and the 'Monkey Christ' fresco.

An architect responsible for restoring Spain 's oldest hotel has defended his work after facing criticism over the hotel's gargoyles, which were mocked as 'sodomised' due to attached drainage pipes.

Fernando Cobos led the restoration at the Hostal dos Reis Católicos in Santiago de Compostela, a historic former royal hospital turned hotel. The controversy centers on early Renaissance gargoyles on the building's facade, particularly one depicting a crouching man with a water pipe protruding from his rear. This modification sparked outrage from Galicia's heritage association, residents, and conservation groups, who deemed it visually intrusive and disrespectful to the emblematic monument.

Cobos countered during a lecture, stating that the drainage solution was necessary to prevent water erosion damage to the stonework. He argued it was the 'least bad' option, saying critics focused on aesthetics over conservation needs and noting the spouts expel water away from the building. The regional government has since indicated it will explore alternative solutions.

This incident follows other high-profile botched restorations in Spain, including the 2023 restoration of the Virgin of La Macarena statue in Seville, which worshippers said made her look Plast Surg and altered her expression, sparking protests. Additionally, the 2012 'Monkey Christ' fresco restoration by Cecilia Giménez became an international laughingstock when her attempt to touch up Jesus' face turned it into a blurry, hairy figure





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Spain Restoration Gargoyle Architect Santiago De Compostela Hotel Controversy Heritage Drainage Criticism

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