Architect Defends Gargoyle Drainage Pipes After Restoration Outcry at Spain's Oldest Hotel

Fernando Cobos, architect for the Hostal dos Reis Católicos restoration, faces backlash over drainage pipes attached to Renaissance gargoyles, calling it the least bad solution for water damage and urging focus on conservation over aesthetics.

An architect involved in the restoration of Spain 's oldest hotel has responded to critics who mocked the building's gargoyles for having water pipes attached to their backsides.

Fernando Cobos oversaw the works at the Hostal dos Reis Católicos in Santiago de Compostela, a former royal hospital turned hotel, where early Renaissance gargoyles were fitted with drainage pipes to protect the stonework from water erosion. One particular gargoyle, depicting a crouching man appearing to expel water from his rear, became the centre of public ridicule and outrage. Heritage associations, residents, and conservation groups argued that the pipes were visually intrusive and disrespectful to such an iconic monument.

During a lecture in the city, Cobos defended his design choice, calling it the least bad solution for handling intense rainfall. He stated, If you see a sodomised gargoyle where there is a spout, there is not much I can do. I am an architect, not a psychiatrist. He insisted the gargoyles were not sodomised and that he had not broken anything, emphasising that the spouts were external additions to protect the facade.

Cobos argued that critics focused on aesthetics over conservation needs. However, due to the controversy, Galicia's regional government has announced that alternative solutions are being explored. This incident echoes another recent restoration controversy in Spain. Last year, a restoration of the iconic 17th-century statue of the Virgin of La Macarena in Seville sparked huge protests.

Worshippers claimed the makeover left her looking like she had undergone plastic surgery, with a glossier finish and longer eyelashes that altered her expression. Hundreds protested outside the Basilica de la Macarena, calling for the resignation of the Brotherhood's leader. The Virgin of La Macarena is a beloved Catholic effigy, central to Seville's Holy Week parades.

The botched restoration has been compared to the infamous 2012 case where an elderly parishioner, Cecilia Gimínez, attempted to restore the Ecce Homo fresco in Borja, inadvertently transforming Jesus's face into what locals called Monkey Christ or a hedgehog. These recurring debates highlight tensions between preservation, modern intervention, and public sentiment regarding Spain's cultural and religious heritage





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Architecture Restoration Spain Gargoyles Hostal Dos Reis Católicos Santiago De Compostela Controversy Heritage Conservation Virgin Of La Macarena Ecce Homo Botched Restoration

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