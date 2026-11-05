Archie In Hell Issue 2 Review: Time Travel And Colonial Witchcraft

Archie Comics partners with Oni Press for the new series. Issue 2 sees Archie Andrews sent back to Colonial America where he faces witchcraft accusations and a sinister cult threat.

The iconic comic book character Archie Andrews finds himself in unprecedented peril in the latest release from Archie Comics. In Archie In Hell Issue 2, the red-headed teenager is transported back to the earliest days of Colonial America. This dramatic shift places him far from his familiar hometown of Riverdale and into a setting defined by deep superstition and intense paranoia regarding witchcraft.

Time Travel Plot And Colonial Setting

Archie Andrews is suddenly hurled back in time after the events of the first issue. He arrives in a historical version of his hometown where he encounters analogues of his friends and romantic interests. The setting is not the modern suburban idyll readers know but a tense period marked by fear of the occult. This transition marks a significant departure for a character known for lighthearted high school romance.

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Sinister Cult And Human Sacrifice

A secret sinister cult has been manipulating the people of Riverdale for a century according to the narrative established in Issue 1. These antagonists require one final human sacrifice to bring their fearsome plans to fruition. That sacrifice is none other than Archie Andrews himself. The cultists target him specifically to unlock the full power of their dark agenda and complete their ritualistic goals.

Collaboration Between Archie Comics And Oni Press

This series represents a major partnership between Archie Comics and indie publisher Oni Press. Archie Comics, originally known as MLJ Comics before renaming itself in 1946, has begun collaborating with Oni Press on multiple titles. This strategic alliance follows successful relaunches of other characters like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the main Archie ongoing series earlier in the year. The collaboration aims to bring fresh creative voices to the classic Archie Universe.

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Creative Team And Release Schedule

Writer Patrick Horvath and artist Tyler Crook lead the creative efforts for this installment. Horvath previously worked on Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees while Crook is known for Harrow County. The book features covers by Crook, Dustin Weaver, Jonathan Case, Abigail Harding, Dan Parent, and Patricia Martín. Issue 2 hits stores on December 16 for readers eager to see if Archie escapes his fate.

Facing Witchcraft Accusations

The central conflict in the new issue revolves around accusations of witchcraft against the protagonist. Archie must navigate a society where superstition is rampant and danger is everywhere. The question remains whether he can find his way back to the modern day. Alternatively, he risks being burned at the stake in this historical nightmare scenario.