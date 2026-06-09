Archie Comics revives Sabrina the Teenage Witch for 85th anniversary with new October 2026 series

The iconic teenage witch returns in a brand‑new comic from Archie Comics and Oni Press, written by Corinna Bechko and illustrated by Kano, as part of the publisher's anniversary launch featuring Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1, Archie #1 and Archies in Hell #1.

Archie Comics is preparing a major revival of the teenage witch who first captured the imagination of a generation of readers and later became a cult favorite on Netflix.

The publisher announced that the iconic character will return in a brand new comic series to coincide with the company's 85th anniversary celebrations. The first issue, titled Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1, is scheduled for release in October 2026 and will be published by Oni Press in partnership with Archie Comics.

This launch follows a slate of anniversary titles that includes Archie #1 arriving in September and Archies in Hell #1 slated for November, forming a three‑part wave of fresh material that aims to both honor the legacy of the brand and attract a new wave of fans. The new Sabrina comic is written by Corinna Bechko, whose previous work has explored supernatural themes with a modern sensibility, and illustrated by Kano, whose dynamic art style promises to bring the character's magical world to life with vivid colour and kinetic panel layouts.

Early synopsis reveals that Sabrina Spellman has been pulled back into the teenage‑witch arena after a long hiatus from mainstream media. The narrative places her once again in the familiar setting of Greendale High, where she must juggle typical teenage concerns such as exams, friendships, and Halloween festivities while also confronting a newly uncovered magical heritage that ties her to the ancient city of Salem.

The storyline promises a blend of high‑school drama and occult intrigue, echoing the tone that made the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a fan favourite, but with the freedom to explore plotlines that were previously constrained by television budgets and episode limits. Fans of the original television adaptation, which aired from 2018 to 2020 and ended after four seasons despite a passionate following, have expressed relief and excitement at the news.

The cancellation of the show left many viewers feeling that the narrative had been cut short, with lingering questions about Sabrina's ultimate destiny and the fate of the coven she led. By returning to the comic format, the creators can now expand the mythos, introduce new allies and antagonists, and delve deeper into the lore of witchcraft, family curses, and the moral complexities of wielding power at a young age.

In addition to the main plot, the anniversary line will feature special editions and variant covers that pay tribute to the character's evolution from her 1990s Archie Comics origins to her modern incarnation on streaming platforms. Collectors can look forward to limited‑edition artwork that references iconic moments such as Sabrina's first spell, her pact with the Dark Lord, and her iconic black‑and‑white costume that has become a cultural touchstone.

The publisher has also hinted at potential cross‑overs with other Archie universe titles, suggesting that Sabrina may soon appear alongside familiar faces like Archie Andrews, Jughead, and the Riverdale gang in surprise guest spots or joint story arcs. This strategic move aims to broaden readership by inviting fans of classic teen comedy to explore the darker, magical corners of the Archie multiverse.

The anticipation surrounding the revival has already generated significant buzz on social media, with hashtags celebrating the anniversary trending on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Early reviews from preview panels praise Bechko's writing for its witty dialogue and nuanced character development, while Kano's artwork is lauded for capturing both the eerie atmosphere of witchcraft and the everyday humor of high‑school life.

As the release date approaches, Archie Comics plans a series of promotional events, including virtual fan Q&A sessions, limited‑time digital previews, and collaborations with popular pop‑culture podcasts. These efforts underscore the publisher's commitment to re‑engaging longtime supporters while inviting a new generation of readers to discover the charm and complexity of Sabrina Spellman, a character who continues to embody the tension between ordinary adolescence and extraordinary destiny





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Sabrina The Teenage Witch Archie Comics Anniversary Comic Book Revival New Series 2026 Corinna Bechko

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